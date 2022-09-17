Metro & Crime

No going back on Okada ban -LASG

Posted on
The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Saturday reaffirmed the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s
commitment to ensure that the ban on commercial motorcycles, commonly referred to as “Okada,” is fully implemented in the affected local governments/local council development areas of the state.Omotoso stated, on a television programme ‘Lagos in Focus’, aired on MITV, that the ban on Okada in nine local government areas and six local council development areas has ensured the return of sanity and tranquillity to some roads, while crime and accident rates have been drastically reduced.
Omotoso urged Lagosians to always use the safe and hospitable First and Last Mile (FLM) buses as an alternative mode of transportation, noting that the state government has established 19 vocational centres where people can learn different skills for free and that 6,000 people have already graduated from these centres.”People should take advantage of these free vocational skill training centres,” he said.
Additionally, he said the state’s Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment provides financial grants to recent graduates to assist with the launch of their firms.
He disclosed that the Ministries of Agriculture and Science & Technology also offer youths the opportunity to develop profitable enterprises and become financially independent through their respective programmes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

