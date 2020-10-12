News

No going back on pay-as -you-go, Reps tell Multichoice

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja Comment(0)

…It’s not feasible, company insists

 

The House of Representatives on Monday insisted that the request for the Multichoice, owners of DSTV to implement the pay-as-you-go for its subscribers in the country was irreversible.
The House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implemntation of the policy headed by Hon. Idem Unyime (PDP, Akwa Ibom) made the disclosure at its sitting in Abuja.
The committee directed the CEO of Multichoice, Mr. John Ugbe, who appeared before them, to go back and liaise with his management to meet the demands of its subscribers.
“There is no going back on demand of pay as you go so you have to go back and discuss with the board management of Multichioce and get back to the committee,” Idem insisted.
But responding to the committees insistence, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Ugbe, said that the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) billing model is not technically and commercially feasible in the pay television industry.
He explained out that Pay-Per-View (PPV) was often confused with PAYG, adding that the PAYG model used in the telecommunications sector was not the right fit for pay television.
According to him, PAYG in telecommunications is a metered service that ensures consumers are billed only for the service they consume and not for a fixed period.
Ugbe noted that PAYG was possible in telecommunications industry because it relies on a two-way communication system, which enables operators to determine when a consumer is connected, the service consumed and duration of connection.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa gov congratulates Dickson, Cleopasate

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

  Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend congratulated his predecessor, Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, who emerged candidates for Bayelsa West and  inBayelsa Central senatorial districts in the state’s forthcoming by-election, respectively.   He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the […]
News

BANDITRY: MATTERS ARISING AS BURATAI COMES TO THE RESCUE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When service chiefs were appointed in July 2015, like many people with keen interest in the polity especially security. I went further to dig into the profile of the newly appointed chiefs. They all seem to be great choices made by Mr President. However one of them exceptionally caught my attention, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf […]
News

Imo primaries: Why we declared Araraume winner –Electoral panel members

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Three members of the Pri- mary Election Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial byelection have said that they declared Senator Araraume winner because the figures from the field on the day of the primaries showed that he actually scored the highest number of votes.   The members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: