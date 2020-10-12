No going back on pay-as -you-go, Reps tell Multichoice

…It’s not feasible, company insists

The House of Representatives on Monday insisted that the request for the Multichoice, owners of DSTV to implement the pay-as-you-go for its subscribers in the country was irreversible.

The House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implemntation of the policy headed by Hon. Idem Unyime (PDP, Akwa Ibom) made the disclosure at its sitting in Abuja.

The committee directed the CEO of Multichoice, Mr. John Ugbe, who appeared before them, to go back and liaise with his management to meet the demands of its subscribers.

“There is no going back on demand of pay as you go so you have to go back and discuss with the board management of Multichioce and get back to the committee,” Idem insisted.

But responding to the committees insistence, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Ugbe, said that the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) billing model is not technically and commercially feasible in the pay television industry.

He explained out that Pay-Per-View (PPV) was often confused with PAYG, adding that the PAYG model used in the telecommunications sector was not the right fit for pay television.

According to him, PAYG in telecommunications is a metered service that ensures consumers are billed only for the service they consume and not for a fixed period.

Ugbe noted that PAYG was possible in telecommunications industry because it relies on a two-way communication system, which enables operators to determine when a consumer is connected, the service consumed and duration of connection.

