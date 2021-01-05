Metro & Crime

No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters – IYC

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have vowed to proceed with its planned protest and shutdown of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the failure of the Federal Government to address issues of wrongful appointment of a sole administrator for the commission.
The Ijaw Youths under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide also faulted the report credited to its embattled President, Peter Timothy Igbifa on the alleged reversal of the planned protest and shut down, describing Igbifa’s position as “frivolous” as he is still serving a two-month suspension.
The Ijaw Youth leaders represented by Comrade Tobin James (Chairman, Eastern Zone), Chief Frank Akiefa, (Chairman Western zone), Comrade Clever Osuma Inodu, (Chairman Central zone) and Chief Diplomat Adam Ogomugo Marbo (Chairman Abuja Chapter), in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa, declared that the planned protest and shut down of the NDDC headquarters is an action against the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to set up a board for the Commission as provided for in the act establishing the NDDC board and targeted at under-developing the region.
The Ijaw Youth leaders in a joint statement, said despite the unfounded statement credited to Peter Timothy Igbifa, the plan shutdown NDDC headquarters is in top gear by all structures of the Ijaw Youth Councill.
Contacted on the development, the National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe confirmed the development, insisting that the decision of the Ijaw Youths Zonal leaders to embark on a protest and shut down the NDDC headquarters is legitimate and those calling for the cancellation of the protest are enemies of the region.
Ebilade reiterated that the protest is born out of genuine desires of the Ijaw youths to demand for a substantive board that will facilitate development in the Niger Delta region.

