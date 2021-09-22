No going back on special revenue allocation push – Lagos

The Lagos State Government yesterday insisted on enjoying special status in the revenue allocation sharing formula by the Federal Government.

Speaking at stakeholders’ meeting, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said the revenue allocation formula inherited from the military is largely tilted towards the Federal Government which, according to him, is inconsistent with present realities.

Arguing that the last review dated back to 1992, he said the prevailing situation had outgrown the subsisting provisions with variables which call for a review of the allocation formula.

The commissioner said with the status of Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of the country, the demand for a special status for the state is long overdue. Olowo said: “The consti-tutional mandate to review the revenue allocation formula is vested in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Unfortunately, since the establishment of RMAFC in 1989, the last time we had a successful review was in 1992 and several other attempts to review it within the last 29 years have proved abortive.

“The current revenue allocation formula is far from being realistic. For instance, the number of states have increased from 30 to 36, number of local governments increased from 589 to 774. In Lagos, 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have been created to bring government closer to the grassroots. The constitution prescribes a minimum limit of five years to operate an agreed formula before further a review.

“From the publication credited to the RMAFC, stakeholders at all levels and sectors are expected to participate and express their views which are expected to be the representatives of the views, concerns and yearnings of their all constituents across the country.”

The Federal Commissioner representing the state at the RMAFC, Dr. Adekunle Wright, said because of the changing situation and demands, the commission decided to hold stakeholder meetings across the country towards reviewing the revenue sharing formula.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, said the biggest challenge is the absence of explicit vertical sharing factors in the constitution, against the horizontal factors, which according to her, makes it problematic to come with fair, just and equitable formula.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said, “Lagos is a significant national asset, not just for Lagosians but for national development.”

