News

No going back on special revenue allocation push – Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government yesterday insisted on enjoying special status in the revenue allocation sharing formula by the Federal Government.

 

Speaking at stakeholders’ meeting, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said the revenue allocation formula inherited from the military is largely tilted towards the Federal Government which, according to him, is inconsistent with present realities.

 

Arguing that the last review dated back to 1992, he said the prevailing situation had outgrown the subsisting provisions with variables which call for a review of the allocation formula.

 

The commissioner said with the status of Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of the country, the demand for a special status for the state is long overdue. Olowo said: “The consti-tutional mandate to review the revenue allocation formula is vested in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

 

Unfortunately, since the establishment of RMAFC in 1989, the last time we had a successful review was in 1992 and several other attempts to review it within the last 29 years have proved abortive.

 

“The current revenue allocation formula is far from being realistic. For instance, the number of states have increased from 30 to 36, number of local governments increased from 589 to 774. In Lagos, 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have been created to bring government closer to the grassroots. The constitution prescribes a minimum limit of five years to operate an agreed formula before further a review.

 

“From the publication credited to the RMAFC, stakeholders at all levels and sectors are expected to participate and express their views which are expected to be the representatives of the views, concerns and yearnings of their all constituents across the country.”

 

The Federal Commissioner representing the state at the RMAFC, Dr. Adekunle Wright, said because of the changing situation and demands, the commission decided to hold stakeholder meetings across the country towards reviewing the revenue sharing formula.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, said the biggest challenge is the absence of explicit vertical sharing factors in the constitution, against the horizontal factors, which according to her, makes it problematic to come with fair, just and equitable formula.

 

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said, “Lagos is a significant national asset, not just for Lagosians but for national development.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.   Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman […]
News

Navy posts 25 senior officers in ‘reorganisation’ exercise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Nigerian Navy has undertaken a major reorganisation exercise which affected 11 Rear Admirals as well as 14 Commodores.   The rank of Rear Admiral is an equivalent of a  Major General (2-star General) in the Nigerian Army while that of Commodore is Brigadier-General in the same Service. Director of Information (DINFO), […]
News

El-Rufai appoints management, board of Kaduna agencies

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies in the state.   Governor El-Rufai said the new appointment was part of his efforts to strengthen the state government’s structures across the board. A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica