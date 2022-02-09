No going back on strike, ASUU declares

Kayode Olanrewaju

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said there is no going back on the impending indefinite nationwide strike, which may soon send the public university system back to the trenches in the country.

The strike, described as ‘Mother-of-all strikes,’ according to the union, will be total and comprehensive, as all members of the union across Nigerian universities have solidly declared their full support and solidarity for the action.

This was disclosed at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) during a press conference addressed shortly after the Congress and sensitisation rally by the ASUU Lagos Zone, comprising UNILAG, LASU, OOU, FUNAB and TASUED. Addressing journalists at the venue, Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, said this is the time for action and not the age-long promissory note from the President Muhammadu Buhari, which the union and the members were already tired of.

ASUU’s leadership, under the National Executive Council (NEC) is expected to meet on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, where the decision to declare a strike will be taken if the Federal Government failed to act and do the needful so as to avert the job boycott.

The union said: “We only want to speak in the language the government understands, because the union is tired of promissory notes from the government

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...