News

No going back on strike, ASUU declares

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comments Off on No going back on strike, ASUU declares

Kayode Olanrewaju

 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said there is no going back on the impending indefinite nationwide strike, which may soon send the public university system back to the trenches in the country.

The strike, described as ‘Mother-of-all strikes,’ according to the union, will be total and comprehensive, as all members of the union across Nigerian universities have  solidly declared their full support and solidarity for the action.

 

This was disclosed at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) during a press conference addressed shortly after the Congress and sensitisation rally by the ASUU Lagos Zone, comprising UNILAG, LASU, OOU, FUNAB and TASUED. Addressing journalists at the venue, Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, said this is the  time for action and not the age-long promissory note from the President Muhammadu Buhari, which the union and the members were already tired of.

 

ASUU’s leadership, under the National Executive Council (NEC) is expected to meet on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, where the decision to declare a strike will be taken if the Federal Government failed to act and do the  needful so as to avert the job boycott.

 

The union said: “We only want to speak in the language the government understands, because the union is tired of promissory notes from the government

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Anxiety as Kanu, Igboho appear in Abuja, Cotonou courts today

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Sola Adeyemo

Nigerians are waiting with bated breath as legal fireworks commence today for the trial of two prominent separatist leaders – Nnamdi Kanu of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abuja and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.   Kanu is the leader of IPOB and founder of […]
News

NDE equips unemployed graduates with entrepreneurial skills in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 50 unemployed graduates on vocational and entrepreneurial skills acquisition in Ogun State. The training, tagged “Start Your Own Business (SYOB) 2021,” is expected to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills that will empower them to establish and manage their own businesses effectively and Efficiently for profit. Speaking at […]
News

Nwodo canvasses true federalism as panacea for Nigeria’s woes

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Immediate past-President- General of pan-Igbo socio- cultural organisatin, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Coordinator, Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has stated that only restructuring that would guarantee true federalism would pull Nigeria back from sliding into looming socio-political anarchy. He declared that restructuring of Nigeria would also be the easiest way […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica