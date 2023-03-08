No going back, YPP candidate optimistic on winning guber poll

Barely five days to the governorship election in the country, the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar AG Aliyu, has expressed optimism about winningtheelectioninthestate. Aliyu said his confidence in winning the election was based on the rich manifesto of his party, sustained campaign and the party’s strictures established in all the 323 political wards across the 20 council areas of the state. The candidate disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi, preparatory to Saturday’s elections. He said the feedback the party was getting in the aftermath of the state-wide campaign outings has been encouragingand thatgavethem thesignalthattheywouldwin the election in the state.

