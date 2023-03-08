News

No going back, YPP candidate optimistic on winning guber poll

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Barely five days to the governorship election in the country, the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar AG Aliyu, has expressed optimism about winningtheelectioninthestate. Aliyu said his confidence in winning the election was based on the rich manifesto of his party, sustained campaign and the party’s strictures established in all the 323 political wards across the 20 council areas of the state. The candidate disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi, preparatory to Saturday’s elections. He said the feedback the party was getting in the aftermath of the state-wide campaign outings has been encouragingand thatgavethem thesignalthattheywouldwin the election in the state.

Our Reporters

News

Stores across US board up fearing election-related chaos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Businesses nationwide are fortifying themselves for Election Day riots. Shops in San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Washington, DC, Atlantic City, Chicago, Boston, Indianapolis and Denver have already boarded up their storefronts ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. In recent days, many businesses in New York City boarded up to gird against potential civil unrest, reports The New […]
News Top Stories

Oil wells’ dispute: Supreme Court fixes Jan. 17, 2022 for Rivers’ suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Supreme Court Monday fixed January 17, 2022 for the hearing in a suit filed by Rivers State Government seeking to stop it from ceding 17 disputed oil wells to Imo State.   The court, however, gave Imo State 15 days to file its defence and to also within the same period of days, file […]
News

Adopt Kanu’s arrest tactic to apprehend Miyetti Allah leaders – Ortom tells FG

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday urged the presidency to use the tactics adopted in the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu to also apprehend leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore. The Fulani leadership, the governor said, had claimed responsibility over several killings in Benue and other states of the federation and had been walking freely […]

