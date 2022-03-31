No government watches its people die like chickens TUC tells Buhari, APC

…directs members to wear black hand bands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the worsening insecurity under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has said, “no government sits and watches its people die like chickens.”

Congress, which was thrown into mourning following the recent attack on Abuja-Kaduna train which killed its General Secretary and Kwara State Chapter Chairman, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Comrade Akin Akinsola, respectively, lamented that the present leadership in the country has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye on Thursday in Abuja, the TUC has demanded that the Buhari-led Federal government fish-out and prosecute those responsible for the attacks that have caused untimely death to many Nigerians.

To further express its displeasure over the wanton killings, Congress has also put its affiliates across the country on alert in view of engaging the government to do its responsibilities and directed the same to put on black hand bands to mark their displeasure over the insecurity which was claiming innocent lives each passing day.

