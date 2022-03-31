News

No government watches its people die like chickens TUC tells Buhari, APC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…directs members to wear black hand bands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the worsening insecurity under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has said, “no government sits and watches its people die like chickens.”

Congress, which was thrown into mourning following the recent attack on Abuja-Kaduna train which killed its General Secretary and Kwara State Chapter Chairman, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Comrade Akin Akinsola, respectively, lamented that the present leadership in the country has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye on Thursday in Abuja, the TUC has demanded that the Buhari-led Federal government fish-out and prosecute those responsible for the attacks that have caused untimely death to many Nigerians.

To further express its displeasure over the wanton killings, Congress has also put its affiliates across the country on alert in view of engaging the government to do its responsibilities and directed the same to put on black hand bands to mark their displeasure over the insecurity which was claiming innocent lives each passing day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Louisiana hunkers down as Hurricane Ida strikes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the US state of Louisiana, bringing 150mph (240km/h) winds and cutting power to more than half a million people. Thousands of people have fled. Those who stayed have been advised to shelter in place until the storm passes, reports the BBC. Ida will test the flood defences of […]
News

CP: Bayelsa by-election’ll be peaceful

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police has assured the people of the state of a hitch-free and peaceful byelection in the state as about 5,000 police officers will be mobilised and deployed to maintain peace and order before, during and after the election. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Asinim […]
News

Kogi LGAs provide free medicare to 300 communities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The 21 Local Government Councils in Kogi State have launched an ambitious medical outreach which has provided free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the State. The programme, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was a response to the clarion call of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica