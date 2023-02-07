No gov’ll succeed in Abia without improving current budget –Emenike

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has said that if elected as governor, he will unlock some major sources of funding to enable him to carry out numerous developmental programmes and projects. Emenike, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists during the unveiling of his manifesto, said that low budgeting was one of the reasons the state is not developing, even as he stressed that no governor will succeed with such a budget, hence fiscal re-engineering is paramount in the state.
