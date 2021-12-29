Sports

No grade A friendlies for Eagles before AFCON – Eguavoen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says no materials to return to wing play

 

Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen has revealed that his team may not play grade A friendlies ahead of the African Cup of Nations slated to begin January 9, 2022.

 

Eguavoen, who took over from Gernot Rohr a few weeks ago, said the time is too short to arrange friendlies with top opponents but insisted he would still come up with a squad that can compete for the title.

 

“The time is quite short we all know that but every coach has his own leadership style, his own philosophy. And with the quality of players we have I don’t think we will struggle but the only thing is there won’t be time for any friendlies because that’s when you actually assess your team if they can actually do what the technical crew want.

 

So, if there was time to play at least two or three friendly games you can tell them how to operate in departments individually and collectively and in lines then we can say yes. But as it is we just have to do what we have to do and in training sessions we can tell them how we want them to play and guide them,” he said.

 

A lot of critics believe the Eagles should go back to the wing style of play but Eguavoen said aside the fact that football keeps evolving there is no enough personnel to revert to the style.

 

“For you to get on the field and have your formation right you must have the personnel as well.

 

When you talk about wing play like what people are clamouring for, yes why not? That’s what has been our tradition but when you don’t have the Finidis, the Amunekes, the Elahos, the Odegbamis how do you achieve that? But we have to be flexible as well.

 

We have Samuel Chukwueze, we have Moses Simon, going forward we can be explosive but what about defending? We are talking about wing players offensively but they have to do defensive job a s well,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United lose ground at top with Arsenal draw  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves *West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games after a goalless stalemate with fast-improving Arsenal. Fred was denied by Bernd Leno’s fine save while Edinson Cavani went close in the closing stages. But Arsenal […]
Sports

Nigeria to field 12 NBA players at Tokyo Olympics – Adamu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria’s national men basketball team, D’Tigers, could field a complete roster of current NBA players at next year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo the team’s General Manager Musa Adamu has disclosed. D’Tigers’ 12-man roster for their last international outing at the FIBA World Cup last year marked the first time Nigeria would have six current and […]
Sports

Berbatov: Man Utd should make Carrick manager for rest of season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United should appoint Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season but also target Mauricio Pochettino to become their long-term manager, according to the club’s former striker Dimitar Berbatov. Berbatov’s former Manchester United team mate Carrick has been put in temporary charge at Old Trafford in the wake of Ole […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica