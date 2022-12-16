Metro & Crime

No gunmen in Ogbunike, says Anambra police

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

Against reports from a section of Ifite Ogbunike village in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State that gunmen invaded the community and destroyed many properties, the state police command has dismissed the report of attack on the villages, contending that the report was false and unfounded.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who spoke to reporters in Awka; “There is no such incident and it never happened, because both the President General of Ogbunike Community and the Divisional Police Officer DPO has confirmed that the incident never happened.”

“The command wish to state that Anambra State is the safest state in Nigeria and officers and men of the command are alive to their responsibilities.

“We urge the general public and those returning home for the festive season to feel free to go about their lawful activities without any fear or worries of insecurity,” he said. Recall that there was a report trending in the social media that 20 gunmen stormed the community and attacked villagers and that many were hospitalised.

Similarly the Press Secretary to Gov Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime also contended that the report is the machinations of fifth columnists who are out to throw the spanners into the fight against insecurity in Anambra State. He reiterated government position of zero tolerance to insecurity in the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

