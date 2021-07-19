No herbal medicine approved to treat COVID-19 t yet –NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said no herbal medicine has been approved for use as COVID-19 treatment.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, insisted onions and garlic do not cure COVID-19, but only help boost the immunity by working on cells to keep people healthier.

Adeyeye, who warned Nigerian researchers and other herbal medicine practitioners against displaying unverified medicinal products as suitable for the cure of COVID- 19 without NAFDAC’s approval, said failure to get the agency to approve the clinical trial protocol was a violation of regulatory procedures. She said: “There is no single medicine that has been identified today to cure COVID -19.

But there are herbal medicines that could alleviate symptoms of COVID -19.

“However, NAFDAC has not granted registration approval for any medicine for that. NAFDAC approves such medicines for listing. It means that it’s been tested and is deemed safe to use.

NAFDAC cannot say herbal medicine can treat COVID-19 until clinical trial is done, right now, there is no single herbal medicine that has gone through full clinical trial the way clinical trial is supposed to be done.

“To do official clinical trial, she said you must write a protocol, you must pass it through the National Health Research Ethical Committee, NHREC, you have to pass it through NAFDAC. We have not received any like that.”

