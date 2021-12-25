No hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Kano, says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that there is no hiding place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in his state. The governor said this yesterday in an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Ganduje said any bandit or kidnapper who strays into his state would end up being arrested because he has been able to fortify Kano state security wise. Ganduje said: “In Kano state, we don’t have a place where bandits are hiding. The largest forest is the Falgore forest, which I have told you what we have done.

So we don’t know any bandits hiding there. Even kidnappers are being arrested in that place. And if a bandit is wanted and he makes a mistake of going to Kano, I think that is the end of that bandit. “If you recall, the Magagin Garin Daura who was kidnapped for almost two months was discovered in Kano. We arrested the kidnappers first and then we released the Magagin Garin Daura. And also, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, last year, his convoy was attacked. And the bandits went to Kano. They were captured in Kano. So you can see that we don’t have any information that bandits are hiding in the forest.

That one, in Kano, is very difficult.” The governor, who disclosed that he has deployed technology and security manpower to monitor the Falgore Forest to forestall its being used as hideout for criminals, said he requested the President to establish more security bases in the forest.

