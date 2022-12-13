Metro & Crime

No honorary tittles for now in Ibadan -OAC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Olubadan Advisory Council (OAC) at its meeting on Monday concluded that the conferment of honorary Ibadan chieftaincy titles be put on hold for now in view of the prevailing circumstances in the country.

At the meeting presided over by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the matter of conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on some deserving Nigerians was thoroughly debated before it was decided that such idea should be put on hold for now.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to Oba Balogun, Oladele Ogunsola, the Advisory Council was said to have commended Olubadan for bringing such matter up for discussion, not minding the fact that he has the prerogative power over such issue.

It would be recalled that the Olubadan last June held a similar exercise for the Governor of Kano State and his wife, Dr. Abdulhai Umar Ganduje and Prof. Hajiya Ganduje based on his contributions to Ibadanland, especially the construction of a gigantic building for the University of Ibadan and his fatherly role for the Yorubas living in Kano.

The Olubadan Advisory Council maintained that the ancient metropolis would continue to honour the age-long recognition of eminent personalities across the country, who have identified with Ibadan in particular and Yoruba in general not minding religion, politics, creed or race.

This statement maintains that: “the position of the Olubadan Advisory Council supersedes any other contrary information that might have been in the public domain”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: Abducted Deputy Gov’s younger brother, Fredrick, released

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Gunmen on Wednesday released the abducted younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Frederick Shaibu. Although, the amount paid as ransom before his release was not known as at the time of this report but a source close to the family disclosed that he is in good health. He said: “I can tell […]
Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise notorious bandit kingpin, another in Zamfara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Defence Headquarters has said that its troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin identified as Mr Bada at Yar Tashar village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Danmadami said the bandit […]
Metro & Crime

Six feared killed as OPC, cultists clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists has left no fewer than six persons dead in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The clash also led to the burning of two houses at Idasen and Ijebu axis of the town. Following the sporadic gunshots that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica