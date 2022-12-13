No honorary tittles for now in Ibadan -OAC

The Olubadan Advisory Council (OAC) at its meeting on Monday concluded that the conferment of honorary Ibadan chieftaincy titles be put on hold for now in view of the prevailing circumstances in the country.

At the meeting presided over by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the matter of conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on some deserving Nigerians was thoroughly debated before it was decided that such idea should be put on hold for now.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to Oba Balogun, Oladele Ogunsola, the Advisory Council was said to have commended Olubadan for bringing such matter up for discussion, not minding the fact that he has the prerogative power over such issue.

It would be recalled that the Olubadan last June held a similar exercise for the Governor of Kano State and his wife, Dr. Abdulhai Umar Ganduje and Prof. Hajiya Ganduje based on his contributions to Ibadanland, especially the construction of a gigantic building for the University of Ibadan and his fatherly role for the Yorubas living in Kano.

The Olubadan Advisory Council maintained that the ancient metropolis would continue to honour the age-long recognition of eminent personalities across the country, who have identified with Ibadan in particular and Yoruba in general not minding religion, politics, creed or race.

This statement maintains that: “the position of the Olubadan Advisory Council supersedes any other contrary information that might have been in the public domain”.

