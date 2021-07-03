No hope for Nigeria unless we return to federalism –Opadokun

The Secretary General/spokesman of the umbrella body of the pro-democracy groups in Nigeria, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun, has said that most of the current political public office holders in the country never worked for democracy the nation is enjoying at the moment. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Opadokun emphasised that Nigerians deserve more than they are getting from the system. Excerpts…

Looking at the current scenario in Nigeria, do you believe that there is still hope for the country as some people believe that all hope is lost?

I don’t agree with you, the nation is hopeless at the moment unless President Muhammadu Buhari and his minders accept the fact that the current warped and lopsided structure is changed and Nigeria reverts to the federal constitutional governance. I am talking of the federal constitution of ethnic nationalities that were the building block on which Nigeria was negotiated to be an independent and republican nation; unless we revert to that there is no hope for Nigeria.

After they forcefully took over the government of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa on January 15, 1966, they subverted, suspended and abrogated the negotiated federal constitution and substituted it with their own system and this has led to a situation where the government is unfair, unjust and has total disrespect for the rule of law and there is a lot of discrimination as the issue of ethnic colouration and religion started playing out till today. There is no further explanation to that, go to public institutions in Nigeria today and you will see discrimination at play. It is because of the centralist and unitary system that we are operating.

So, the ethnic nationality leaders in the South South, South East and South West have been clamouring in the last five years that we must revert to that federal constitutional government. That Is what NADECO has been clamouring for since we presented ourselves to the public in May 1994.

Some people are agitating for secession and we have groups calling for Yoruba nation and some calling themselves Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), do you think we are better together as a nation?

It depends on your understanding of Nigerian history. At some point in time, when the British were leaving the country, the North wanted to secede. After the counter coup of July 1966, when Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) took over, he said there was no basis for unity in Nigeria. Murtala Mohammed at that time had decided that the North should secede from Nigeria. He commandeered a British aircraft to ferry their families to the North and commandeered the Nigerian railway to do the same thing. Talking about secession, the 12 states in the North that adopted Sharia in 2001 had already seceded from Nigeria.

Section 1 of the disputed document called the 1999 Constitution said that the Constitution is supreme; by adopting Sharia they have violated that one. Section 10 of that same Constitution says that the state would not adopt any religion. But that was what they have done in those states such that Christians are subjected to molestation, and hounding by Hisbah, the Sharia police.

Liquor is not allowed to be sold in some of the states, yet they are shameless to collect their own share of the VAT collected from the sales of liquor from other parts of the country. So, asking whether we should separate or not is not the issue. Nigeria secured her independence from the British in 1960, but what the military did on January 15, 1966, was treasonable and it remains treasonable.

Everything they are doing upon that treasonable act is an illegality and their conduct, till tomorrow, remains illegal and it is punishable by law. It is sheer act of ignorance and opportunism to believe that what the military has done since they took over power is right; it is illegal and that is our position. All the ethnic groups were already living in their territories for hundreds of years before the colonial masters got power to subdue the ethnic nationalities and forced us into cohabitation to make us a country, which was to our own detriment and to their own political advantage. Nigerians never subscribed to the creation of Nigeria. We were never given that privilege to be part of the decision.

Now, some of us cannot pretend because we fought with our lives, we lost our sweat, we lost our possessions, we lost our liberty and some people were martyred in the process. A majority of the characters that are political operators today were agents of the military, they were military sympathisers, loyalists, acolytes, and military conduit pipes. They never worked for democracy. Most of them went through the gamut of the late Gen. Sani Abacha and his five fingers of a leprous hand. They are the same people in government now; they don’t know where the shoe pinches Nigerians.

Are you saying that the Constitutional amendment being undertaken by the National Assembly is not relevant?

I am telling you that the 1999 Constitution is a forged document; there is nothing they can amend there. The same National Assembly that came out of it is an illegality. That body was composed by military fiat. The military balkanised Nigeria into unviable units to suit their fancies, to suit their female friends, loyalists and sympathisers. They created local governments at their whims and caprices to suit all their associates, not on the basis of any rational reason. Nigeria defies all demographic analysis, the closer you are to the desert the fewer the people. But in Nigeria, it is the opposite; the closer you are to the desert the more people you have. That is the basis upon which they composed this current National Assembly. Let me give you an example: in 1960, there were four political divisions in Lagos State and two political divisions in Kano State. Later, Jigawa State was created out of Kano State and it has 27 local governments, while Kano State has 44 local governments. The two now have 71 local governments; Lagos has 20 local governments till date despite the fact that the divisions doubled those of Kano State then. The National Assembly would be part of what Nigeria has to determine. The basic document we need is the 1963 constitution. We ought to have done an amendment to fix that constitution. Call the ethnic nationalities to sit together and talk about that constitution because at that time there was commensurate and reasonable services to the people in that republic. Remember all that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did in the South West, what late Chief Michael Okpara did in the South East and what the late Ahmadu Bello did in the North as premiers then. What have these people add to it since they took over power? They balkanised the country into unviable units to achieve their dictatorial acts. Only between five and eight states can stand on their own in Nigeria today, all others feed on monthly federal allocations. We can be divided into six zones to resist any a t – tempt of ridiculing them. Nigeria is composed of over 350 ethnic nationalities with their different languages, beliefs, traditions, culture, artefacts, folklores, mores, morals and the likes and you want to continue to centralise them?

What of restructuring and state police?

We talked about that in our letter to the United Nations and you will see state police in a federal constitution because the component units have constitutional rights to have assemblies and they would make laws. So, they would need police to enforce their laws in their different states. It was the dictatorship of the military that led us to where we are now.

What is your advice to Nigerians?

Nigerians must wake up from their slumber, they must insist on our going back to the federal constitution upon which Nigeria got independence. Anything apart from that would lead to failure. These unproductive aspirations for 2023 make it look as if these people are living in a different world. Unless we return to the federal constitutional governance, they are wasting their time. There is no basis for another election. The fact that Nigerian state is incapable, has failed and has not been able to provide security of lives and properties, is against the United Nations Charter adopted in Paris in 1948, and the African Union Charter adopted in Addis Ababa. The Nigerian constitution states that the government must provide security of lives and properties, which means it is a failed or failing state with what is happening now. We have got to a stage, where nonstate actors are becoming more powerful and superior to state security agencies. So, our people must wake up from their slumber because what is happening now could lead to anarchy, and when anarchy takes over there will be no place to run to, no one knows who would be consumed. Due to the centralisation of Nigeria and since the military took over power, they subverted the aspirations of our people at independence so much that in spite of our human resources and endowment we have remained a giant with a feet of clay. In fact, we are a great disappointment to the black world. The black people look up to Nigeria for leadership; this is the most populated black nation in the world. We are giants with feet of clay, when we cannot govern ourselves. We are a country of the opposite, we export what we don’t have by going to conduct elections in other countries and we import what we have, petroleum.

