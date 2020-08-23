No hugs, handshakes, high-fives –Pastor Akinlabi

Fellowing the lifting of embargo on worship centers in Lagos State, the Senior Pastor of Elevation, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, has prohibited hugging, handshaking and giving of high-fives as members of the crowd-pulling new generation church resume physical worship on September 6.

He said: “The Elevation Church will resume physical gatherings from Sunday, 6th September across all our Nigerian expressions (Lekki, Maryland, Greater Lekki, and Ikorodu). Due to ongoing work at the LifePointe Church, we will communicate a reopening date subsequently. Please note Please note that our services will be touch-less services. This means no hugs, handshakes or high-fives.”

The cleric also advised parents and guardians, to please rise to the challenge of pastoring your children this season as children who are 15 years and younger will not be permitted to access the premises. According to Akinlabi, “This is an excellent opportunity to truly train them in the way of the Lord,” since government has prohibited minors from participating in fellowships.

“Please note, however, that we continue to run all our children’s services from the teens, to the pre-teens, right down to the under 8s,” Pastor Akinlabi said while reminding his congregation that government has actually “placed a restriction on the number of people who will be able to congregate in our facilities, as we can only host 50% of our hall capacities per location per time. As a result, we will deploy a system that allows for crowd control and physical distancing.”

He continued: “Kindly noted that One of the requirements from the government is that the participants for each service be registered. Therefore, we will institute a registration system to comply with this as well as to ensure there will be no overcrowding at any of our locations.

“Only two serv i c e s w i l l h o l d a t each e x – pression every Sunday at 8am and 10.30am respectively while Wednesday services will still be strictly online.

Worshippers above 65 years are also discouraged from attending the physical services and strongly encouraged to watch service online.”

Invariably, he explained that the use of face masks and hand sanitizers is compulsory adding: “Congregants will also be mandated to wash their hands with soap and water before gaining access into a physical service. Temperatures will be checked and people with temperatures exceeding 37.5C will not be allowed access into the auditorium.

“We greatly encourage using online channels to give or pre-packaging your offerings from home so that you can limit contact as much as possible. We know that this is difficult, but we ask that you do your best to adhere to these protocols as they are for your safety and the well-being of the general populace. “If you find yourself unable to attend the physical meetings, we have great news.

Our online church and digital platforms will continue to be viable options for both adults and children to engage in vibrant and engaging worship services and events. We will continue to maintain existing channels to ensure that you will not miss out on anything that is happening in church.

“We also encourage that you make participating in small groups a regular part of your life. Above all, we are thankful to God for the way He has kept us and are confident in His promise to keep on keeping us. Let us keep trusting Him and standing in the gap for our nation and the world. See you soon, online or in person.”

