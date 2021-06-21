No increase in price of our cement, says BUA

One of Nigeria’s three cement giants, BUA Cement Plc, has said there are no plans to increase the price of its cement for “foreseeable future” despite the recent 10 per cent price hike by their main competitor.

In a letter sent to the company’s distributors, customers, and seen by our reporter, the company called on the general public to ignore any rumour of a price increase noting that the timing was not right and there were no justifiable business reason for any increase whatsoever.

The statement added: “We are compelled to release this statement following requests from our distributors and customers seeking clarification as to whether BUA also intends to increase the price of its cement. This is in view of a purported increase of N260 by another major cement producer.

“We are now aware that Dangote Cement has increased the price of its cement (ex-factory) by N260 effective Monday, June 14, 2021. BUA is not a part of this increase and will not seek to increase the price of its cement (ex-factory) in the foreseeable future. BUA, therefore, restates its earlier position communicated on April 24, 2021 that it will not join in any increase in the prices of Cement for the foreseeable future.

“Whilst we believe it is the prerogative of any company in a free-market economy to determine the prices of their products as they deem fit, based on their urgent business needs, our position not to increase our own prices is anchored on the following

“We are aware of the feedback and outcry from the public, and the government on the high retail price of cement in a period of economic recovery. “BUA is also of the firm belief that the current retail prices of cement are higher than normal, hence our earlier communication not to increase ex- factory prices in the foreseeable future

