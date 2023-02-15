No injury worries for Bosso as F’Eagles battle CAR Wednesday

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Bamaiyi and his teammates are in top shape and available for selection as the team builds up for the pre-AFCON U20 friendly game against the Central African Republic on Wednesday in Casablanca, Morocco, BSNSports.com.ng. According to a camp update made available by Sharif Abdallah, the Media Officer of the Flying Eagles. The team had a recovery session on Monday evening after the preparatory game against Congo Brazzaville U20 which the Flying Eagles rallied from a goal down to beat 2-1. All the players on the provisional list trained under the supervision of Coach Ladan Bosso and his lieutenants, as the focus was on the team’s build-up play from defence to attack. The squad was split into Team A and B, then played against each other in a practice match with the tie ending in a 1-1 all draw.

