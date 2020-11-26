News

No justification for rape in Ekiti, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti state Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, has decried the alleged habit of some powerful individuals found to be mediating for rape offenders in the state, describing the attitude as a grievous constraint to the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ekiti. The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday at the 1st GBV Summit in the State where a “He -for -She champions” as well as Moremi GBV Referral Clinic also inaugurated to tackle the menace of rape and gender molestations . Speaking as a panelist at the summit, the Commissioner said: “No one or age is immuned from rape. The minors, aged people are involved. Whoever that is found guilty now goes to life imprisonment. The issue of rape now constitutes serious shame to all of us and the trend must change.

“Whoever that is sent to jail, we will get the picture and paste in his home, local government and town. Rape has been festering because people are tolerating it. The very day you apprehend rapists or take them to court, traditional rulers, politicians and other big people will be begging me to drop the case, this is wrong. “Don’t leave the fight for the government alone, it has to be collective. No more pleading on behalf of offenders. We are feeling ashamed with the trends rape has assumed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sultan, El-Rufai in closed-door meeting over Southern Kaduna, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Barely 24 hours after meeting with a former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, again met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday.   The meeting was held behind closed-door at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.   After the meeting, the Sultan did not […]
News Top Stories

Wealthy Nigerians can afford private security protection, says Magnus Abe

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

A member of the Senate in the 8th National Assembly (NASS), Senator Magnus Abe, has called for the establishment of private security for Nigerians who can afford them, even as he said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) withdrawal of police escorts from some 60 corporate, individuals and churches was not political.   Magnus […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Constitutional, electoral reforms top on our table

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that constitutional and electoral reforms are currently top on the table of the Green Chamber. Gbajabiamila said as soon as the House reconvenes from its on-going recess on September 15, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Amendment would hit the ground running. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: