No justification for rape in Ekiti, says Commissioner

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti state Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, has decried the alleged habit of some powerful individuals found to be mediating for rape offenders in the state, describing the attitude as a grievous constraint to the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ekiti. The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday at the 1st GBV Summit in the State where a “He -for -She champions” as well as Moremi GBV Referral Clinic also inaugurated to tackle the menace of rape and gender molestations . Speaking as a panelist at the summit, the Commissioner said: “No one or age is immuned from rape. The minors, aged people are involved. Whoever that is found guilty now goes to life imprisonment. The issue of rape now constitutes serious shame to all of us and the trend must change.

“Whoever that is sent to jail, we will get the picture and paste in his home, local government and town. Rape has been festering because people are tolerating it. The very day you apprehend rapists or take them to court, traditional rulers, politicians and other big people will be begging me to drop the case, this is wrong. “Don’t leave the fight for the government alone, it has to be collective. No more pleading on behalf of offenders. We are feeling ashamed with the trends rape has assumed.

