No kidnapping in Abaren, says Baale

Baale of Abaren, Chief Olukayode Akoni, and Baale in Council in Obafemi Owode Local government Area of Ogun State have debunked the rumoured kidnapping in their community.

 

The village head and the council of chiefs also denied the report of insecurity in the community, claiming the reports of abduction in the community were the handiworks of criminals planning to cause trouble in the community for their personal interest.

 

They, however, called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, to thoroughly investigate the allegations of abduction and attack in the community. It was learnt that policemen from the Force Headquarters, Abuja went to the community to arrest some hoodlums fomenting trouble.

 

The suspects are identified as Olatunji (leader), Azeez, Mustapha and Alabenu. The Baale, Olukayode, said the general public should disregard any report of kidnapping at Abaren in recent times. Akoni told journalists yesterday that what happened recently was that policemen from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) from Abuja stormed the town and made some arrests in connection with a petition against some hoodlums in the town.

 

He said: “Before the policemen came into the community, they made the necessary entry at the Mowe Police Station and even visited some traditional rulers in the area before and after the arrest. “There was a petition against one Olatunji and the police came to arrest him.

 

He was taken to Abuja, interrogated and released after an undertaking had been signed that there would not be any problem in Abaren.” Meanwhile, Baale of Adewolu village, Chief Sulaimon Akoni, also said that the reports of kidnapping in Abaren were all lies.

 

He said: “The police in Mowe and the Area Command in Obafemi Owode have all the details of what transpired. “The petition to the police was as a result of the attack on  Abaren on April 22 by over 50 armed men, who were aided by a senior policeman in the area.

 

“The attack in April was the second by the group in six months. They did a similar thing in November 2020, leading to the arrest of some of the hoodlums.

 

“The police wanted to mediate because of the strike from judicial workers and they promised to visit the village to speak with the residents in order for peace to reign but by the time they arrived Abaren last Friday, there was already an announcement on the radio by the suspects that they were kidnapped.”

 

The community also said that Chief Olukayode Akoni, Chief Samsondeen Akoni, Solomon Akinyemi, Mathew Akinyemi and Sulaimon Poooola were not at any time involved in any kidnapping in the community.

