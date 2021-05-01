News

No land’ll be ceded to strangers in Ekiti –EKSG

Posted on

The Ekiti State government has declared it has no plan to cede any land in the state to strangers in livestock development programme. The government also assured monarchs in the state that it won’t relent in its commitment to protection of people’s lives and properties. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a few days ago alleged that Governor Kayode Fayemi has concluded plans to hijack some portions of Ekiti land to build Mrs. Amamieye News ranches for herders. The state government delegation yesterday met with monarchs and deliberated on issues of Security during the April statutory meeting of the state council of traditional rulers in Ado Ekiti.

The Chairman of the State Council of traditional rulers and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, HRM Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, after the meeting said that far reaching briefings were made by the government’s delegation to the traditional rulers. According to Oba Alabi,” the Special Adviser on security to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana (Rtd), gave details of government’s plan to upgrade the security architecture of the state among which were the increase in the personnel of the Amotekun security outfit. “Others are provision of gadgets, logistics and adequate training for members of the outfit to enhance their duties in making the state safe alongside other security agents”

Our Reporters

