No law in Nigeria can stop Nigeria Air -Sirika

…as airlines approach court, halt Nigeria Air project

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika said there is no law in the country stopping the Federal Government from setting up or midwifing an airline for the country, stressing that he cannot see any rationale for any court of law stopping somebody or a nation from setting up an airline.

The minister was reacting to reports (not in New Telegraph) that some airline and their promoters had approached the court to stop the take-off of the airline set to commence operations in December 2022.

Some airline operators and their sympathisers have faulted the ceding of 49 per cent equity shares to Ethiopian Airlines said to be the most successful airline in Africa while the Federal Government owns 5 per cent with MRS and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO) are the other shareholders.

The carriers equally expressed the concern that the airline with Ethiopian Airlines as the biggest shareholder would stifle the domestic airline market with them being at the receiving end.

But the minister, who was in Lagos to commend the successful completion of the 18/L runway of the Lagos airport that was completed last week more than 16 years since the runway was left without Airfield Lighting (AFL), said he was yet to be served with court papers by some of the operators who were alleged to have gone to court to stop the carrier.

And in a related development, some airline operators have made good their threat to halt, albeit temporarily until all matters relating to the setup of Nigeria Air are resolved, the project.

After hearing the submission of their Nureini Jimoh (SAN), the court after careful consideration of the application and submission of counsel, the court ordered an interim injunction, restraining the defendants, either by themselves, agents, privies, principals, or any other persons whosoever from executing the proposed, or draft national carrier establishment and an agreement by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos by Azman Airlines, Air Peace, Max Air, United Nigeria Airlines, and Top Brass Aviation which are the plaintiffs sort perpetual injunction restraining the defendants (Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Attorney General of the Federation) their agents, servants, officers, privies, and principals from perfecting, continuing and transferring the operations of Nigeria Air by the 3rd and 4th Defendants to the 2nd Defendant.

In a suit filed by their counsel, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), the plaintiffs declared that the action, conduct, and or decisions in the sale of the shares and operations of the 1st Defendant (Nigeria Air) is in violation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, SEC Nigeria Consolidated Rules & Regulations 2013 (as amended in 2022), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Act, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Convention, Civil Aviation Act, Public Procurement Act, Concession Regulatory Commission (Est.) Act, 2005, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, Procurement Processes for Public Private Partnership in the Federal Government under the National Policy on Public Private Partnership (N4P) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, 2015, and other regulatory statutes on aviation, companies, and investment laws in Nigeria.

They also declared that the entire administrative actions and decisions of the 3rd (Sirika) and 4th Defendants (Attorney General of the Federation) in the sale of the shares of the 1st Defendant to the 2nd Defendant and its consortium is invalid, void, and of no effect.

