No law precludes Obi from Diaspora crowdfunding –Ananaba

Prof Paul Ananaba (SAN) is the immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on constitutional provisions on Diaspora crowd-funding for presidential candidates, electoral financing and the need for estabishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Is it legal for a presidential candidate in the 2023 general election in Nigeria to do crowd-funding and get funds from the Diaspora for the election?

Simply, the laws are very clear on this. The political party, Labour party, in this instance or even any political party for that matter cannot raise funds from outside Nigeria. If they do, they cannot retain such funds because it is a constitutional issue as much as a crime within the Electoral Act. Let me tell you the constitution part of it; section 225 is very clear that a political party cannot raise funds outside Nigeria, retain funds or accept funds. If they do, they must within 21 days turn those funds over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and any contravention of that provision is a criminal offence. I’m happy that we are now talking about Electoral Offences Commission because these laws over time have not been activated and that is why impunity in the electoral system has continued for some time.

I think that irrespective of the good intentions or whatever, people would have to support political parties in Nigeria, especially Nigerians abroad, you cannot do that abroad. They can only come into Nigeria and contribute and when they do, the Electoral Act in sections 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 and 90 deals with election financing. And the effect is that it is an offence under the Electoral Act to contribute more than N50 million and if you are going to do that, INEC has to be notified. Maybe, because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party that is why a lot of attention is being paid to it but our laws do not say anything about candidates.

If you look at section 152 of the Electoral Act, it does not define a political party to include its candidate in an election. If you also look at the definition of a candidate, the candidate does not include the political party and that is why in election petitions, whether pre-election or the election itself, the political party and the candidate are sued separately. So, the candidate is not caught up by this analysis I have made on these provisions of the constitution. A candidate is not precluded from raising funds but a political party is precluded. But if a political party raises funds, it must within 21 days turn the funds back to INEC.

I don’t think that Labour Party has looked at that. If they have looked at that, they should practically warn themselves and move away from raising funds from outside the country. Even when they are raising funds within Nigeria, they have limitations and they have to comply with the law because everyone should be law-abiding. Nobody should become sentimental in obeying the provisions of the constitution in this instance and the Electoral Act.

INEC has a duty to also regulate election expenses and the political parties have the duty to make returns to INEC as to funds they raise, expenses they make as the Electoral Act is so clear that those funds must be accounted for. But those are in our law books but in practice, we have not seen that happen. INEC also has a duty to make returns as to its inspection, regulation and monitoring of political party financing and report back to the National Assembly. I’m not sure that has been done, but in 2023, I think Nigerians would look forward to all these provisions of the constitution and Electoral Act being complied with. It is illegal for any political party to raise funds from outside the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Is there any legal way that people in Diaspora can support the candidate of the Labour Party bearing in mind the provisions of the laws, and there are some calling for the disqualification of Peter Obi. Are there grounds for disqualification at this time?

Well, I don’t speak for INEC or the courts. I don’t also speak for the political groups calling for a disqualification. We are in a democracy and the call is not a problem because they can make calls for the disqualification of any candidate but speaking clearly, section 225(a) that came in from the fourth alteration and section 225 itself of the constitution does not talk about the candidate. So, there is no basis to disqualify any candidate. Like I said, the candidate is not barred in any way from raising funds from outside Nigeria but the political party is.

That is what the constitution says and that is what the Electoral Act says because no mention is made about the candidate in sections 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 and 90. The regulations I have seen in respect of the candidate come into how much they can spend in an election. The presidential candidate cannot spend more than N5 billion and the governorship candidate cannot spend more than N2 billion.

That is what the law says and we should not go beyond the law. And talking about bringing in a disqualification on that ground, especially when the law does not say so, I don’t think that is correct. If we are not satisfied with the law, we should do what is needful and take steps to ensure that there is an amendment to the law. The Electoral Act is still fresh and it does not define a political party to include its candidate. So, that is the position of the law as we speak and a call can be made but it won’t go beyond that because it is not backed up by law in my opinion. The law is very clear because the party cannot but a candidate is not precluded.

How do we enforce the law on how much a candidate can spend because obviously, they will overspend that threshold? How realistic is this with all that we have on the ground?

Incidentally, I have spent all my academic life on the enforcement of laws and judgements, so I understand the point you have taken because an unenforced law is as good as no law. That is why I said it is a good thing that we are talking about Electoral Offences Commission because INEC does not have the capacity to enforce all these laws. What you see from sections 85 to 90, aside from other laws, INEC does not have that capacity. At a particular time, a former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, said he had over 790 electoral offences suspects, how much does the commission have to begin to prosecute all these people.

That is why after the threat that many people would be brought to book if they commit electoral offence, no book is brought and nobody is brought to any book. Now, the Electoral Offences Commission should be hastened and put in place for us to have special prosecutors. So, enforcement is very important and that is the difference between some countries in this part of the world and other parts of the world. No Nigerian would do the things we do in Nigeria in UK, U.S. or even in South Africa because of enforcement. They don’t have better laws but it is just enforcement and the impunity that comes from the fact that I can escape it. Even a former deputy president of the Senate is facing difficulty in securing bail in the UK despite our relationship with the country. We have seen commentators saying if this is in Nigeria, that matter would have been over.

So, we should begin to show that our laws are serious by ensuring enforcement and that is a major agenda for anyone who wants to rule this country. I would expect as a judgement enforcement minded lawyer to tell Nigerians what such a person would do at the local government, state and national levels to ensure that our laws are enforced, not preferentially or randomly but in an organized manner that people now know that if you do anything wrong in this country, there are consequences and sanctions, which will surely come to pass.

Would it be correct say that the presidential candidate of Labour Party setting up a Diaspora Committee to do crowd-funding has not violated any law in Nigeria?

I have made that point very clear that section 225 doesn’t say anything about the candidate. You have to read these laws communally and purposively because when you read section 225 of the constitution but section 225(a) from the fourth alteration and then section 85 of the Electoral Act along with section 152 of the Electoral Act, then you will get a clear picture. When you read section 85, 86 to 90 where a candidate is intended by the law, it says a presidential candidate shall not spend more than N5 billion. Any candidate is not precluded from raising funds from outside Nigeria as the law is today but the political party sponsoring him cannot.

So, if Mr. Peter Obi is raising the funds as Labour Party, that is an offence but as an individual, there may be other laws to talk about but not the Electoral Act and the constitution. You may be talking about financial regulations and things that go with terrorism financing to see whether there is an infraction. But as far as the constitution is concerned, there is nothing on the candidate because a candidate is a person sponsored by the party and has a legal status different from the party. So, it may be necessary to amend the law if we want the candidate to be bound by that law.

Is there a problem with the amount the Labour Party presidential candidate wants to raise; we’ve heard $150 million and N100 billion?

There is a problem because you cannot contribute more than N50 million for a political party. That is what the Electoral Act says. If you look at section 87 of the Electoral Act, it is very clear and there is a fine for it. If you contravene it, there is N10 million fine. So, INEC will regulate the amount of money you can raise and in this instance, you cannot raise from outside the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the first hurdle. So, that $150 million goes way above the threshold set by the Electoral Act and law enforcement must stand firm on this before other parties begin to join. But even the candidate cannot spend more than N5 billion under section 88 of the Electoral Act… Yes. That is the law.

What is your opinion on exclusion of Nigerians in Diaspora from the political process? Not only that they cannot vote but they cannot also donate campaign funds to their preferred political parties and candidate. Would you like to see an amendment like what we have in Kenya?

I think that it is not fair to Nigerians in Diaspora to exclude them from voting. Maybe, it is a logistic problem but we need to look forward to 2027 elections; that every effort should be made for every Nigerian to vote no matter wherever they are. I don’t want to get into the complexity of nationality, whether you are a refuge nationality or not but once you are a Nigerian and you intend to vote, technology has been far developed across the world that we cannot say because you are not in Nigeria you cannot vote. On the point of those in Diaspora trying to support political participation, since they are Nigerians they should be bringing their money to Nigeria to support the economy and then donate from the funds they have in their accounts in Nigeria. They don’t need to donate money from outside Nigeria to infract the law. If they want to support political parties, they should bring in their money and do that within the limits of the law.

There are some models being used in some parts of the world and Americans lead the way in terms of innovative financing with things like superpack, where groups put themselves together and raise their own money independent of the political party and candidate but they use that money to fund the candidate, is there a possibility of that in Nigeria any time soon?

The electoral laws in America may not be the same with Nigeria and I’m just saying that section 87 of the Electoral Act is very clear. It says that INEC must regulate contribution. And if you go down to about section 88 and 89, it states that you cannot donate to political parties more than N50 million. So, there are restrictions. You have the freedom to come together within Nigeria to support any political party but then you must not donate more than N50 million. As it is, the electoral commission must carry out its duties and make sure that there is sanity otherwise we will just be doing money politics. There should be money but there should also be an ideology.

Is it not money politics that we are doing in Nigeria bearing in mind the amount of money politicians spent during the party primary elections?

I’m not in position to say so but when you look at election observers and reports from elections, we hear that there is vote buying but nobody has been convicted of that offence to my knowledge. So, when we have convictions, we can then say authoritatively that money has dominated what we do here.

Does INEC also regulate finances that might be used for media exposure, billboards, posters and things like that?

You are going back to enforcement and I do not think that these laws have been enforced as I said earlier. It is overwhelming to leave one agency or commission to do all these and that was why I said that an Electoral Offences Commission would be very helpful to this country and that commission should be set up immediately.

It will now be the duty of that commission to regulate exposure, finances, how you raise money and you will see that what you call money politics would be downplayed if that agency comes to work. They will now have a duty to scrutinize how much that comes in and how much you spend and then we may begin to go towards ideology based politics. Look at the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine that INEC deployed. Because of that, we are no longer talking about ballot box stuffing, carrying of ballot boxes and shooting people on election day. It is no longer there because technology has taken care of it.

So, in this election financing issue, we need the Electoral Offences Commission to come up quickly and it is not something you say there are police and other security agencies because they may not be well cut out to address the sophistry of politicians. With the sophistry of politicians in Nigeria, this commission should then be one step ahead of them because a police officer may not have the capacity or special training to handle the politicians. We can’t continue to complain every election round and write reports that change nothing. So, the best thing is to have a specialized agency to handle electoral offences.

In France and some other places, they are highly regulated and the level of patriotism in such countries may be very high because they don’t want their system to be polluted in any manner. Look at our country today; do we have records of previous convictions of people? Is our national library functioning effectively, so that we now know that if you are convicted, you can be tracked easily? Many people have not been dragged into that net, so these are the issues but we must begin to solve them from yesterday. We should begin to put things in place. We have done well as a country but we need to do better than where we are.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...