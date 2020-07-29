No link between Okunbor, Diezani in corruption –Marine Operators

BENIN A group, Concerned Maritime Operators yesterday exonerated popular billionaire businessman and former commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, of any link with ex-minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in the corruption charges brought against her by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

Okunbo is also the chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, an offshore asset protection company, rendering services to major oil companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Members of the CMO noted that linking the renowned and revered businessman to the humongous corruption allegations against Diezani Alison- Madueke was nothing but a ploy by mischief makers to dent his hard earned reputation Chairman of the group, Mr. Tunde Hamzat, said yesterday that, “all the cotravellers of Diezani are either in exile or in court with her,” adding that, “there is no basis whatsoever to associate Capt. Okunbo with the alleged misappropriation of state funds by the former minister.”

He stated: “No cowardly soul resides in the likeable billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, because he is no trembler in the world’s storm-troubled sphere. Cowardice and doubt disperse in the blaze of his scorching righteousness because his business and personal ethics are so firmly anchored on the steadfast rock of conscience and integrity.”

Like this: Like Loading...