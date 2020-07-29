News

No link between Okunbor, Diezani in corruption –Marine Operators

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Comment(0)

 

 

 

BENIN A group, Concerned Maritime Operators yesterday exonerated popular billionaire businessman and former commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, of any link with ex-minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in the corruption charges brought against her by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

 

Okunbo is also the chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, an offshore asset protection company, rendering services to major oil companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

 

Members of the CMO noted that linking the renowned and revered businessman to the humongous corruption allegations against Diezani Alison- Madueke was nothing but a ploy by mischief makers to dent his hard earned reputation  Chairman of the group, Mr. Tunde Hamzat, said yesterday that, “all the cotravellers of Diezani are either in exile or in court with her,” adding that, “there is no basis whatsoever to associate Capt. Okunbo with the alleged misappropriation of state funds by the former minister.”

 

He stated: “No cowardly soul resides in the likeable billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, because he is no trembler in the world’s storm-troubled sphere. Cowardice and doubt disperse in the blaze of his scorching righteousness because his business and personal ethics are so firmly anchored on the steadfast rock of conscience and integrity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Wike: Governors are now beggars under APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…rules out PDP automatic ticket for Obaseki Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been killed because those in charge are protecting APC’s interest. Wike, who spoke at a media parley yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, […]
News

Fidelity Bank to support AKK project

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Cor-poration (NNPC) and Oilserv, contractors to the $2.8bn Ajao-kuta – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which was flagged off Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the ground break-ing ceremony at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.Designed in line with the key objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s […]
News

Eid-El Kabir: PTF cautions Nigerians against risks associated with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has counseled Nigerians to avoid activities that would allow the spread of the disease as they prepare to celebrate Eid-El Kabir (Sallah). The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: