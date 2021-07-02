Metro & Crime

No long vacation for judges in Lagos this year – CJ

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba Friday said that Judges of the High Court of Lagos State will not go on long vacation this year.
Justice Alogba disclosed this while speaking at the Valedictory Court Session held in honour of Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson, who retired from the Lagos Bench June 27 having attained the mandatory retirement age of 65.
But by the procedural rules of the High court, the long vacation of judges of Lagos Judiciary lasts about eight weeks and fixed between July and September annually.
However, this assertion was sequel to a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad and the National Judicial Council (NJC) by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde suggesting a cancellation of the long vacation for judges nationwide to enable courts clear the backlog of cases in their dockets which has piled up over time.
Chief Ayorinde stated that the suspension is necessary in the interest of those who are languishing in detention and awaiting trial.
The Learned Silk stated that many cases have suffered inordinate delay due to the #EndSARS protests, COVID-19 pandemic and the recently suspended strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
In his response at the Valedictory Service, Justice Alogba argued that even during the pandemic most magistrates courts in the state were sitting while judges were delivering judgements virtually.
According to the Lagos CJ, judges would rather be allowed to go on a four-week vacation.

