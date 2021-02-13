Sports

No love for NPFL clubs on Valentine’s Day

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League will put love aside for 90 minutes as hostilities continue across various centres in the country with Match- Day 10 taking place this Sunday. February 14 across the world is tagged Valentine Day, a day to celebrate love but with three points at stake, it will be a straight battle among clubs.

In Jos, Plateau United will be looking forward to moving up the table from their current 13th position when they host Rivers United while Nasarawa United will hope to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeat as they will be playing at home against Akwa United. Katsina United will be home against Jigawa Golden Stars as IfeanyiUbah travel to Pantanmi Stadium, Gombe to meet bottom of the table team, Adamawa United. After securing their first away win of the season against MFM in their last game, Heartland will hope to put their recent fine from the League Management Company behind them while looking forward to the maximum points at home against Lobi Stars.

Kwara United shocked Sunshine Stars at home last weekend and Gbenga Ogunbote-led team will ne hopeful of defeating Wikki Tourists away from home as Abia Warriors play host to Rangers of Enugu. In-form team of the league, Kwara United’s quest for continental ticket will continue when they play against Dakkada FC this weekend in Ilorin after defeating Sunshine Stars 2-1 in Akure last weekend. Enyimba has won their last five games, results that already pushed them to the top of the table and will be looking forward to another away win against Warri Wolves with the last league game of the weekend pitching Kano Pillars against MFM.

Our Reporters

