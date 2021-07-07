News

No magnetic effect around COVID-19 vaccines –FG

…as Nigeria utilises 3.9m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Federal Government has insisted there is no magnetic effect associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the site where the shot was administered. Social media has been agog with several videos of magnets sticking to COVID- 19 vaccination sites and bulbs being lite up once they come in contact with the point where the vaccine was administered. Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known at the weekly briefing held yesterday in Abuja, maintained that the vaccines do not contain any metal.

Shuaib, who raised concerns over the implications of the increasing misinformation and disinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines, appealed to the media to always relate accurate information to assist people make concrete decisions that would secure their safety. According to him, mischief makers have taken advantage of social media and were on the prowl globally to mislead people about their health and frustrate the efforts being made in order to make the world remain in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic itself.

He said: “The creativity with which some people misinform others and spread misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccination calls for more deliberate, decisive, and consistent steps to counter as well as provide correct and accurate information that will help more people to make informed decisions to get vaccinated against COVID- 19.

“I would like to make it very clear and demonstrate publicly that COVID-19 vaccine does not create any magnetic effect around the vaccination site or any part of the body for that matter, nor does it cause the body to light up an electric bulb. “It is also a well-known fact that persons with wet, moist, or sticky skin can have objects stuck to their skin, especially in smooth areas. Strong friction also allows for objects to stick to the skin. COVID -19 vaccines do not contain any metal – this is another fact! So how can it generate magnetic fields or light an electric bulb?

Our Reporters

