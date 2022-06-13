Sports

No mercy for Sao Tome, Eagles coach boasts

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has vowed to unleash his strongest squad on minnows Sao Tome and Principe as the two teams clash in the African Nations Cup qualifier at the Stade d’Agadir in Morocco today.

 

The three-time African champions came from a goal down to defeat Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday, courtesy of strikes from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

 

Osimhen, as well as Almeria’s Umar Sadiq and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, was not involved during the Super Eagles’ tour of the United States, where the team suffered losses to Mexico (2-1) and Ecuador (1-0).

But the three attackers, some of the country’s finest stars in Europe, made the starting lineup against Sierra Leone. Up next for the Eagles is a first-ever face-off with the tiny island of Sao Tome and Principe, a team that has never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

 

And Peseiro reveals he will continue the tradition of unleashing Nigeria’s best irrespective of the day’s opponents. “We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents,” the Portuguese tactician told the press at his match conference. “Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. “As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have a huge pedigree, and they also have both quality and quantity of players. “It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Sports

EPL: Arsenal hit depleted Leeds for four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory. Martinelli’s double and Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance, reports the BBC. Raphinha pulled one back from the […]
Sports

Enyeama retires from professional football, secures coaching job

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, as finally retired from professional football and has joined French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix as goalkeeper coach. Enyeama has been without a club since he was released by Lille by mutual consent on August 31, 2018. In January 2019 he revealed his intention to continue playing […]
Sports

MASA Isonyin Marathon: Organisers extend registration deadline, get royal blessings

Posted on Author MASA Isonyin Marathon

Ahead of the maiden edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon billed to take place this Saturday, April 16, 2022 organisers have extended the registration deadline to allow for more interested participants to be part of the historic event. Media Director and Event Manager, Y   eye Adesola Salami while confirming the extension of the registration […]

