No mercy for Sao Tome, Eagles coach boasts

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has vowed to unleash his strongest squad on minnows Sao Tome and Principe as the two teams clash in the African Nations Cup qualifier at the Stade d’Agadir in Morocco today.

The three-time African champions came from a goal down to defeat Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday, courtesy of strikes from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, as well as Almeria’s Umar Sadiq and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, was not involved during the Super Eagles’ tour of the United States, where the team suffered losses to Mexico (2-1) and Ecuador (1-0).

But the three attackers, some of the country’s finest stars in Europe, made the starting lineup against Sierra Leone. Up next for the Eagles is a first-ever face-off with the tiny island of Sao Tome and Principe, a team that has never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

And Peseiro reveals he will continue the tradition of unleashing Nigeria’s best irrespective of the day’s opponents. “We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents,” the Portuguese tactician told the press at his match conference. “Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. “As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have a huge pedigree, and they also have both quality and quantity of players. “It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games.”

