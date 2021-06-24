News

No money released for renovation of NASS complex –Senate

…says FCDA responsible for maintenance
…moves to approve Buhari’s N895.8bn supplementary budget

The Senate, yesterday, explained that, contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the Federal Government had not released any money for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The apex legislative chamber also made it clear that it is the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) that has the statutory responsibility for the maintenance of the facilities of the Assembly. This was as the Chamber decried media reports alleging approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the already dilapidated facilities of the Assembly.

Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi, had raised a point of order at the commencement of the plenary, drawing the attention of his colleagues to media reports, alleging that flood disrupted both legislative and administrative activities at the National Assembly during a heavy downpour on Tuesday. He cited orders 14 and 15 of the Senate Standing Orders, claiming that the report was contemptuous and a breach of his privileges and those of members of the Senate. Sabi lamented that the report was intended to denigrate the image of the National Assembly and incite Nigerians against lawmakers on the various social media platforms. “There was leakage of course around the premises, outside the chamber and, also, it was reported that because of that leakage it delayed our sitting.

That was not correct. “The most critical was that they reported the leadership as approving the sum of N37 billion for rehabilitation of the complex. This is farther from the truth,” he said. He explained that the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives approached the President on the matter, and the sum of N37 billion was made as provision in the 2020 budget.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, urged the media to always cross check their facts before informing the public, to avoid creating acrimony in the polity. Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, passed for Second Reading a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895, 842,465,917 forwarded to it on Tuesday by the President. The action of the Chamber on the Bill followed the presentation of the lead debate by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi during plenary. Buhari had on Tuesday, requested the Senate to consider and approve the supplementary budget to help fight insecurity and purchase vaccines in tackling COVID-19 pandemic. Leading the debate, Yahaya Abdullahi said that out of the figure, N173, 445, 506, 664 was for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of N722, 396, 959, 253 was for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

He said that the 2021 Supplementary Budget was needed to fund defence, security and health-related expenditure. “It is also for the treatment of an additional 50, 000 patients under the Nigerian Comprehensive Aids Programme in States (NCAPS).” “We propose to fund N45.63 billion of the N83. 56 billion required for the COVID- 19 vaccine programme by drawing on existing World Bank loans which will be structured as well as other grants totalling 113.2 million US dollars.” Also speaking, Senator Kabiru Barkiya (APCKatsina), who decried that the 2020 appropriation for the military was N500 billion but only N30 billion was earmarked for equipment and little amount for recruitment, called for the speedy passage of the bill. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action, and to report back on Tuesday, June 29.

