News

No money was printed to augment March allocations –NEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…endorses recommendation for state police

The National Economic Council (NEC) has affirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not print any money to augment the shortfall in the federal allocation to states in March. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had recently alleged that the CBN printed about N60 billion to augment the shortfall in federal allocation in March, warning that the nation’s economy may be imperiled.

But NEC, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, put a lie to Obaseki’s claims yesterday after receiving presentations from the Minister of Finance, the Central Bank Governor and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF). According to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Council maintained that no N60 billion, or any other amount whatsoever, was printed to shore up allocation for the month of March. He added that the NGF led by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, also affirmed that no money was printed. “The Council expressed satisfaction with clarifications made by the NGF, represented by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Finance Minister, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on the alleged printing of N60 billion by the Federal Government.

“Both the Minister and the CBN Governor told the Council that the allegation of the printing of money to augment allocation was outrightly false. “The NGF also supported the conclusion and NEC affirmed the same as the highest constitutional body tasked with economic affairs in the country,” Akande wrote.

On the resolution of security concerns in parts of the country, the Council unanimously affirmed the unity of Nigeria and said it would adopt the report of the National Town Hall meeting on National Unity and Security held recently in Kaduna. The Town Hall Meeting had recommended the establishment of state police to curb insecurity across the country. “The Council, while welcoming the outcome of the town hall meeting, urged all states to hold wider consultations across the country and report back to NEC the outcome of the meetings. After this, a national consensus would be reached on the recommendations which included the adoption of state police, among other matters,” he said. The meeting was attended by many of the state governors, FCT Minister and the Central Bank Governor.

Also at the meeting were ministers of Finance, Transport, Information, Aviation, Water Resources Ministers and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Also, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, told the council that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA), as at 22nd April 2021 stood at $72, 413,008.60. She put the Stabilisation Account as at same time at N23,299,008,799.06 and Natural Resources Development Account at N77, 742,012,342.87. On budget support facility, the minister observed that the deductions for repayment by States were meant to resume in May but the governors requested for an extension considering the economic challenges in the States. Osinbajo, therefore, directed that a meeting be held soon after where the issue would be properly considered and a decision reached.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo almost retired me as a Major – Buratai

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The newly retired Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reflected on his 40 years in service, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired him on the rank of Major about 21 years ago. He, however, did not provide details of what would have necessitated his premature retirement […]
News

Kano terminates, re-awards N651m road project

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the termination of a contract for the construction of the multi-million naira Dawakin Tofa 5km carriageway, which was re-awarded to Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N651, 844, 966.51 million.   Contract for the  road project, which was awarded to Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012, […]
News

Senate approves refund of N148.14bn to five states

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a refund of N148,141,969,161.24 to Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Osun and Ondo governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government. The apex legislative chamber made the approval following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented by its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica