No monitoring mechanism on revenue leakages – AGF

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, yesterday, told the Senate that the Federal Government did not have the required robust platform of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies.

Idris stated this at the National Assembly during the 2021 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Finance. He lamented that this gap was incapacitating his office from effectively blocking the various loopholes of revenue leakages in the various revenue generating agencies. The Accountant General was responding to questions fired at him by members of the Committee.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, (APC Lagos West), asked the AGF whether his office had any mechanism of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies and by extension blocking the leakages in the system.

