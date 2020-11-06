News

No monitoring mechanism on revenue leakages – AGF

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, yesterday, told the Senate that the Federal Government did not have the required robust platform of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies.

Idris stated this at the National Assembly during the 2021 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Finance. He lamented that this gap was incapacitating his office from effectively blocking the various loopholes of revenue leakages in the various revenue generating agencies. The Accountant General was responding to questions fired at him by members of the Committee.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, (APC Lagos West), asked the AGF whether his office had any mechanism of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies and by extension blocking the leakages in the system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RAI Global Trust Foundation empowers youths in Ejigbo, Osun

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Service to humanity is a calling limited to people with compassion, empathy and benevolence. All over the world, it is obvious that government employ a little fraction of the populace while others thrive through empowerment and skill aquistion. This in turn largely improves the economy of the state through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises […]
News

LMC certifies Lagos, Uyo, Aba, 10 other stadium for 2020/21 NPFL season games

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

*Lists 11 others for upgrade/repairs Ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and as part of the broader club licensing regime, 13 stadiums across the country have been certified by the League Management Company (LMC) to have met minimum requirements to host games. Another 11 were recommended for varying degrees of upgrade […]
News

CBN gears up to adjust naira official rate to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There were indications yesterday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is preparing to further adjust the naira’s official rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 as the apex bank moves closer to its objective of exchange rate unification. According to a report by Nairametrics, the CBN yesterday instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: