No more firearms for FSARS operatives –Edgal

Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Imohimi Edgal, yesterday threatened that operatives under his watch would no longer be issued firearms as he embarked on implementing the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu’s directives.

This was in line with directives of the IG to curb the excesses of policemen attached to the FSARS and other tactical units. “No personnel of the FSARS will be issued firearms except for guard duties, at base and to respond to violent crimes as they occur. All FSARS teams on routine patrol have been withdrawn in compliance with the IGP’s directive,” Edgal said.

According to him, to improve on the efficiency and effectiveness of FSARS personnel and ensure that they uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizens, “we have drawn up a training and capacity workshop, which will kick off this week in Abuja in collaboration with our civilian partners and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) aimed at emphasising the tenets of rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians”.

Edgal noted that no FSARS official would henceforth attend to any violent crimes except he was kitted in his approved jacket to guide members of the public.

He added: “Only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription ‘FSARS’. All other state Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), which are commanded by state commissioners of police are to wear the inscription SARS without an F.” Edgal called on state Commissioners and Commanders of tactical units to join hands to ensure the total success of all the directives and reforms regarding FSARS and SARS operations by the IG.

He re-assured members of the public that the era of slap on the wrist or cover-up of any policeman caught involving himself in any matter that could tarnish the image of the Force was over. “Henceforth, maximum disciplinary penalty awaits such policemen,” he warned.

