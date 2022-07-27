No mystery about Nigeria’s leadership beyond bad leaders, SDP presidential candidate says at CAN meeting

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has said there is nothing mystical about Nigeria and her leadership, only that successive Nigerian leaders have not allowed the fear of God to dwell in them and guide them in the decision-making process.

The continuous spate of insecurity in the country has showed, perhaps more than anything else, the insensitive nature of the country’s leadership, as far as Adebayo was concerned.

The presidential hopeful was bearing his mind when he visited the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samaon Ayokunle along with his running mate, party executives and select group of supporters over insecurity in the land among other national issues. He reacted to the circular by the Federal Ministry of Education a few days ago ordering the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over security threats in communities around the school.

“Before the schools were shut down, the first thing that was shut down was the presidency. The presidency has been shut down for the past seven years. The government has shut itself down. If we are not careful, the government will be the bandits and the bandits will be arresting the government.

We need to be serious and the do the work. We need our people in insecurity to pay attention, we need the president to protect us and be the Commander-in-Chief,” the prince of Ondo Kingdom stated.

According to him, until there is honest and purposeful leadership in place, the country might just continue grappling with the challenges presently facing Nigerians while saying he is the only the person with capacity and capability to bring the country out of the woods. “All the problems, the latest of which is banditry and our debt servicing being bigger than our income, is all arising from the deficit of dishonesty.

That we are not honest people, that when we are given authority to exercise, we don’t do it honestly. If we change our ways, God’s blessing will be upon us. There is no mystery about leadership in Nigeria. It is just that the right leader must come with the right heart, with the right people,” Adebayo asserted.

On his own, CAN president, Reverend Ayokunle, said there is need to elect the right leader who will make Nigeria work better. “There is need to elect the right person who will make Nigeria work better and transform its fortunes for the benefit of all. We need as many people as God has touched to contest for the presidency so that people have ample opportunities to choose from.”

