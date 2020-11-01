No nation takes God for granted and survives –Primate Ayodele

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, is one of the leading Oracles of God. Primate Ayodele throws more light on his prophesies as careful documented in the Warnings to the Nations, amongst others prophetic insights, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

At the peak of #EndSARS protest some people wondered why the Primate Ayodele of this world didn’t see it coming. And I ask; is it true that you didn’t see the protest coming?

On page 245 of Warnings to the Nations, my yearly collection of prophecies, I already prophesied about the event since January. The book of prophecies was published in June and I publicly presented in August. I prophesied that there will be reforms in the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police. Of course I said categorically that SARS will be reorganised.

Those people who are saying ah! Primate didn’t see this coming do not have copies of my book Warnings to the Nations.’That’s why they can say what they said in that regard. If anybody needs the book of prophecies, they can come to the church and we will surely give them. Most of whatever that is currently happening in the nations of the world are contained in the book.

The outcome of the recent Edo governorship election was predicted ahead; and it’s precisely stated in the book. Look at what I foretold about the situation in Mozambique. I said: “Mozambique will have serious challenges and troubles. Let us pray that the country will not experience disorderliness. The President will also face serious trouble, there will oppression as there will be boarder troubles.

“If you are conversant with the situation, that is exactly how it’s happening in Mozambique today. I said: “There will be water pollution,’ they are having water pollution there now. I also said that ‘there will be much pressure on the President of Mozambique,’ and the President is having so many pressures right now; ‘they said their President poisoned them and that they don’t want him.’ Is it Mali?

My prophesy before the election is also in the Warnings to the Nations. It says: ‘The country will regroup to elect a new President. I foresaw that the election in the country will be challenged; and some parties will agree on the need for peace in the country. Has that not happened? I said that ‘there will be call for a new election in Mali.’ It is on the way because there is an interim government in place in Mali today. I foretold also that the United Nations will be concerned about killings and attacks in Mali. You find that on page 162.

Some say that your prophesies are mere guest work. How do you react to that?

Every prophesy contained in this book, if it has not already happened now, it will still come to pass. It’s only that Nigerian government don’t fear God. Is it the protest against Buhari or #EndSARS protest. I prophesied that the second term of Buhari will not do Nigerians any good.

Then I was shouting, making noise that PDP was being blindfolded. I told them that it is only Bukola Sarakin that can give PDP electoral victory. Now there are going to be elections in 2023. Look at the four candidates who can give PDP victory in the Presidential election.

Other people can come up tomorrow, I do not bother, but these are the candidates: Tambuwal, Saraki, not Atiku. Atiku should not dare come out; he will fail the party again. Tinubu should not try to contest or fly the Presidential flag of APC. If APC makes Tinubu its flag bearer, APC will go into oblivion. And if the Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi crosses over to APC he will be forgotten politically. If APC wants to tussle with PDP, it will be very tough.

The Borno State Governor Zulum should not contest now, it’s not yet time for him to take part in the Presidential election. Igbo Presidency is not certain. I see Nigeria’s unity cracked; Nigeria is at the verge of breaking. I have been saying it for a long. Mark my words, that Vision 2050 is a fake vision, it’s not going to come to reality. Nigeria is shaking; and there is no how Buhari is going to have peace till the end of his term because economically he will get it wrong. I was the first to say, and it is inside Warnings to the Nations, that people will stone governors’ convoy in Buhari’s second term.

Has it not happened? APC government has shocked itself. I foretold, on page 107 of the book of prophecies, that there will be fire outbreak at palaces of Obas, and attacks at the palaces of some Obas.

What is the prophetic outlook of 2023 and coming elections in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states?

What I am saying here is, when a country takes God for granted there is no way that country will not be grounded. Nigerian government has berated God. In fact, Buhari’s government will not produce what Nigerians need; there will be more protests and wherever APC and PDP are predominant and they are not ruling well people are still going protest and revolt against them. It is rare to see people to set palaces ablaze and chase an Oba out of the throne, it a taboo and abomination. It means that Oba is not an Oba.

We have not seen anything yet, these are some of the things that will happen in Buhari’s second tenure. If APC wants to win in 2023, the party should fish men like Fayemi, Fashola, Aragbesola, El- Rufai, Ganduje, Wike, Rotimi Amaechi, Orji Kalu. Kalu would have been the best candidate for the Igbos but Igbo’s will not support him. Igbo’s will always be a problem to themselves. God told me that five nations is coming out of Nigeria before 2035. Nigeria will brake without blood shed, people can see. The Anambra election is not for APC, if APC candidate shows up in Anambra election, it will be a waste of money.

I have not seen the candidate that will win but the victory is between APGA and PDP. For PDP to win, the party will have to do a bit of cleansing of the party and adjustment of the party’s logo. In Osun, except PDP fields a strong and very sellable candidate, who can take over, but not Adeleke. In Ekiti, Fayemi should look inward for his successor. If he looks outside he will not get victory oo.

The person who give APC victory in the election is inside Fayemi’s government, but there will be struggle to break the party in Ekiti, there will be division in order to kick against Fayemi’s candidate. Likewise, they want to break APC in Osun; the governor must re-strategise, be focused, firm and do all that is necessary to keep the party as party in order to secure the second term. Except PDP fields a strong and saleable candidate, it is a free win for APC in Osun State.

How do you feel when people call you names because of your prophecies?

Note this, some people misinterpret my prophecies; but I stand by whatever prophecy that come out of my mouth. It changeth not. Now mark my words; Sudan is coming up in Africa. Sudan and Angola, let’s watch them. California is coming out of America in the nearest future.

This Lagos will break, it will be divided; I have said it earlier that Tinubu will be used and dumped.

The trouble if Tinubu has not yet started, he should not go into the Presidential race. He should because his participation will break APC into three major parties. Institution of Obas is in trouble. Two governors in South-West will be assassinated, let’s be careful.

That’s what prophecy is. If any one calls me names for telling the mind of God, I do not care. A prophet is to speak the heart of the Lord to the nation; and who are the nation? They are the kings. We see that in the scriptures when Isaiah the Prophet in Israel went to deliver a message to King saying thus says the Lord. People can call a prophet any name.

The truth is that there is always a nation. The scripture makes us to understand without vision the people perish. God must speak through some prophets as he had been speaking in the Bible in those days. Joseph is a seer who interprets dreams.

Where is President Buhari’s government taking Nigeria to?

It’s taking Nigeria to nowhere. The government can only do it’s best, but their best is not enough. Among the politicians, they will frustrate themselves. Nigeria needs prayers because there is already confusion and troubles ahead in the spiritual realm, over this country. Our security is under a very serious treat and Buhari cannot get things right. The politicians are liars, all of them are going to be punished; that’s what God said to me. God is going to punish all of them who have misled Buhari, he has good intentions.

What do you have to say about the COVID- 19 palliatives hoarded in some states of the federal?

The government of any states where palliatives were hoarding when the masses were undergoing serious hunger is very wicked. Their government is corrupt and that’s why God is going to corrupt the government too. Why should the South-West to the north to bring in food when there is massive farm land in the region? Terribly things are going to happen to those corrupt government officials. It’s not a curse, but words from heavenly throne. Only God will judge them ooo.

