No new ideas to deal with insurgency, banditry –Gen Ishola Williams

One time head, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army (TRADOC), Major-General Ishola Williams (retd), has said that therearenonewideasbothat the strategic and operational level to deal with banditry, insurgencyandterrorism; even as he noted that the hiring of private military contractors would not solve the menace in which Nigeria has found itself.

 

General Williams, who made this known in his reaction to the recent terrorists’ attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train and Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s call for mercenaries (PMC), to fight the insurgents, also said that the country’s safety and security  architecture should have been upgraded as far back as 2015 even before President Muhammadu Buhari took over the reins of power.

He in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph he said: “There has been no doubt in the minds of all us thatatthestrategic andoperational level, there are no new ideas to deal with banditry, terrorism and insurgency.

“This is easily seen at the tactical level when soldiers and policemen die daily. “Therefore more recruits who are ill-trained in tactics and pay increaseshavenotresulted in better performance

“Inthesituationwherewe are in the North, the fault lies with the Operational Commanders and not the soldiers and mobile police. “Even though former President Goodluck Jonathan was forced to bring in a Private Military Company, not mercenaries from South Africa, it was also a sign that asat2014, oursafetyandsecurity architecture needed new design and new structures.

 

“The new APC government came in and without serious brain storming, sent the PMC packing without any change to the architecture and structure which is still yet to be done.”

 

He continued: “Declaring a state of emergency or bringing back PMC will not help to resolve the kinetic problems and non-kinetic challenges neither will it enhance the obviously weak and indispensable intelligence and counter-intelligence system that needs to be fixed in order to become the game changer.

“In all this, we are neglecting an important actor – and  that is Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

“He was the link between the government and the terrorists’ leadership. “He has cut off that link because he did not get the attention he believed that he deserved from Buhari.

“He did warn us of the present dire consequences we are now seeing.

“There is need to bring him back except there is a secret agreement between him and the President that is not known to even the Kaduna State Governor who has lost control of his in the last three years.”

“Another mistake is that Northern governors are not asking the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his strategies. “Hehasalsoofferedtoprovideasettlementforallherdsmen in Kano State. “These same governors have refused to adapt the South West model (Amotekun), but still rely on armed untrained vigilantes, who have not been able to protect their communities.”

 

