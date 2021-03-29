No Nigeria if Ndigbo’s denied 2023 presidential ticket –Ohanaeze youths

The National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a divisive factor rather than a unifying leader he claimed to be, insisting that any move to ‘deny Ndigbo 2023 presidential election will be dire consequences on Nigeria’.

Dismissing as false, a statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Buhari Shehu Garba, who on March 26, 2021 said: “President Buhari is so passionate about Nigeria’s unity,”

Igboayaka said President Buhari had divided Nigeria more than any other president in the history of Nigeria. He described him as the most tribalistic president Nigeria had ever produced, stating that President Buhari as “a direct opposite of Nigeria’s unity.”

He said: “What remains is the explosion of Nigeria into many countries which shall happen soon if APC and PDP deny Ndigbo an opportunity to fly their flags during 2023 presidential election.

“With the rate of insecurity and mayhem perpetrated by Buhari’s kinsmen, activities of bandits, kidnappers and Fulani killer herdsmen that are sucking the blood of innocent Nigerians on daily basis, Buhari lacks the moral justification to claim that he is passionate about Nigeria’s unity.

“In all ramifications, there will be no Nigeria if APC and PDP fail to field an Igbo person as their presidential candidate in 2023.”

He said President Buhari and his cabal had violated the federal character principle with reckless abandon, leading Nigeria into the path of disintegration, adding that his high-handedness with tribal impunity, contributed to the present ethnic crisis ravaging Nigeria.

Igboayaka said President Buhari had literally done more to promote disunity in Nigeria than unity.

