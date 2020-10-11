News

No Nov. salary for varsity staff not on IPPIS –AGF

Any staff of federal universities yet to enrol on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform will not receive their November salary, a new circular issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation addressed to all Vice Chancellors of federal institutions and sighted by New Telegraph directed.

 

The AGF’s memo dated October 8, 2020 signed by Dr. Nsikak Ben, Director IPPIS, specifically directed VCs thus: “I am directed to inform you that any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), either as a result of study leave (with pay), maternity leave or on medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll with effect from November, 2020 payroll except such staff presents himself/ herself for the biometric data capture at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Abuja with an introduction letter/IPPIS Enrolment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the institution.”

 

In addition, the memo demanded that, “all supporting documents should include evidence of six months’ salary bank statement.” “In view of the above, kindly inform your staff in this category to urgently avail themselves for the biometric data capture at the OAGF.

 

However, exemption may only be given where institutions provide evidence of study leave, stating the duration to justify such persons being retained on the payroll.

