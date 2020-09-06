No obstacle can stop true believers –Pastor Akinlabi

Despite current trials and temptations, the Senior Pastor of the Elevation Church, Pastor Goodman Akinlabi, has assured that no obstacle no matter how formidable can stand in the was of a true believers. He gave the assurance in an online message title Your Elevation Today: Stop Crying.

The servant of God hinged his message on the scripture in Exodus 14:15 which says; “And the Lord said to Moses, “Why do you cry to me? Tell the children of Israel to go forward.” Akinlabi explained that for every promise land one has been given either through visions and dreams, one must have to pass through some wilderness. “And in that wilderness, you will encounter situations of all sorts.

If it were not so, Jesus would never have said that we will. “But He also said not to fret but to be cheerful because He has already overcome the world. It’s safe to say that there are no victories without war.

When the children of Israel got to the red sea, they started crying out of fear because they were stuck between the sea and Pharaoh with his 600 horsemen because he changed his mind about giving them their freedom.” He continued:

“Then God asked why there were all crying and told them to “go forward” because there was a greater plan ahead. What are you crying about? Wipe your tears. God is standing right next to you to deliver you from any trouble and give you a testimony! You should be confident about your coming breakthrough.

Ignore the waves, the horsemen or Pharaoh and trust that God has a plan. You are a conqueror. Stop crying and go forward!” He enjoined all believers to always confess positively saying: “I am more than a conqueror and no red sea, Pharaoh or horsemen can stop me or stand in my way in Jesus name!”

