No official answer to Kaduna terrorist attacks

Just when it is thought that the terrorism war in Nigeria has been “technically won” or that the terrorists have been “technically defeated or decimated”, the terrorists will unleash audacious attacks to rubbish whatever hallucinatory and callous songs of victory that never seem to lack in the ribaldry repertoire of presidential media men ably led by Chief Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu and supervised by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information. For these two tragic attacks, there must be official answers to Nigerians’ questions about the status of the terrorism war the Buhari government has waged for seven years. Nigerians’ lot has been that their pasts always seem to be better than their present hence President Jonathan’s prophecy that Nigerians will remember him with nostalgia and thanksgiving and gratitude to their God for ever becoming their president has come to pass.

Recall that the principal sins which the Buharists and their allies across Nigeria and the presidential covens of USA, France and 10 (Damned) Downing Street, London had and trumpeted against the electability of Mr Jonathan in 2015 were that he could not contain the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists then operating only in Borno State and some scattered terror cells in Niger, Kano, Kaduna and Adamawa States and Abuja.

President Jonathan answered back that government was doing its best amid the obstacles placed on its terrorism war by local sympathizers being saboteurs who kicked up the propaganda outcry that soldiers were killing people indiscriminately especially Muslims and these lies were taken up by Western Allied Powers led by USA to embargo arms sale to Nigerian government led by President Jonathan for alleged breaches of human rights.

The second sin of President Jonathan was that he and his government were corrupt and ought to give way to the ramrod and no-nonsense general in the person of General Muhammadu Buhari to come into government as head of state, president and command-in-chief to wave his magic ward and presidential and commander-in-chief staff thereby wiping off the terrorists wherever they might be.

The second sin of Jonathan was corruption which the ‘progressives’ angels had painted President Jonathan and PDP as the very sources and its manifestation. These lies were sold to Nigerians and it was like a wild bush fire which scorched everything on its path clearing the way for the messiah. By April 2015, President Jonathan became history and was sensible enough to expeditiously call General Buhari on his personal phone hire to concede defeat and congratulate him on his victory, at least to save innocent Nigerians being helplessly caught in the threatened “dog and baboon being soaked in their blood” in the event of electoral dispute degenerating to violence. General Buhari could hardly believe his ears as it was unfathomable, unthinkable for a sitting Nigerian president to concede defeat in an election he was the chief organiser and determiner.

From then, the jubilation started and all manner of alleged corrupt deals and thefts from Mrs Jonathan, Diezani Madueke, several ministers and PDP party men became daily staple of national news media. Nigerians swallowed these salacious details to no end as Lai Mohammed the Minister of Information assisted by Mr Adam Oshiomhole, the new APC national chairman and a megaphone and melodramatic megalomaniac controlled the national airwaves and the print media to unleash intermittent briefs of PDP and Jonathan’s malfeasances.

That APC singsong centred on PDP as the scapegoat became the official excuse for the abysmal performance of the party and its government. Meanwhile, General Buhari has taken over the presidential office on May 29, 2015. For several months, the president was ensconced in the presidential couch fighting the terrorism and corruption with his “body language.”

For months, ministers were not appointed to help run the government and presidential media men dismissed critics of this national lethargy as enemies of the anti-corruption war and sympathizers of PDP regime. By 2019, the President has spent four years and was being packaged by his minders and managers for another term of office.

By this time, all the enablers, spin doctors and promoters of the ‘messianic Buhari’ had recanted their endorsements starting from General Obasanjo, General TY Danjuma, General Babangida, Wole Soyinka and the PDP chieftains have ran back to PDP from APC denouncing the incompetence of the president to contain the terrorism war as new theatres of terror wars have even opened in Kaduna State where the Southern tribes were being decimated by herdsmen and bandits.

It was in the cacophony of this convergence of public opinion that the president and his APC have failed in delivering on their electoral mandate that the media men manufactured the trump card verdict that the Boko Haram has been “technically defeated” or “decimated” but meanwhile, the terrorists have multiplied and spread their tentacles to every state in Nigeria as could be seen in their murderous activities in Southwestern states of Ekiti, Oyo and Ondo where they unleashed murders and kidnappings, in the Northwestern states of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara where whole villages were sacked and scores taken captives, Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba where daily harvests of deaths and kidnappings were recorded, Southeastern and South Southern States of Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Edo and Delta States were devastated by herdsmen terrorists and Northcentral States of Kaduna, Benue, Niger, Kogi and Plateau States were devastated by bandits and herdsmen terrorists.

As all these calamities were befalling Nigerians the presidential media men will limply stagger on the public stage to taunt Nigerians and remind them that inspite of these their horrific ordeals under President Buhari their lot remain better than their conditions under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan PDP years. This claim was audacious and callous and many Nigerians hated them for making light their burdens by mockery and taunting.

Some weeks ago, Mr Femi Adesina staggered onto the public stage to mock Nigerians and consequently upbraided them for not celebrating President Buhari on one foreign inconsequential report that terrorist activities have been reduced for a given period. On reading Mr Adesina, I felt pity for him and the administration he is serving because his actions were no different from those of his discredited peers during the Abacha years or the Shagari years when black is called white and vice versa.

Nigerians laugh at his ribaldry jokes because they ring déjà vu and they know that these certainly will pass. Since the Kaduna terroristic attacks at the Kaduna International Airport and the Abuja-Kaduna Railway bombings, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and Lai Mohammed have also gone into hibernation perhaps being too shocked or embarrassed to trumpet their usual ribaldry that terrorism has been technically defeated while corruption has been contained due to the body language of General Buhari. These media men have abandoned their duty posts and allowed only Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transport and Governor Ahmed el-Rufai to trade blames of incompetence of shirking duties or responsibilities that were left unperformed or actions not taken to avert the catastrophic disasters that befell Nigerians at Kaduna State when bandits attacked Kaduna International Airport and held that strategic infrastructure for several hours and the Abuja- Kaduna Railway bombing that claimed several precious lives and destroyed multi-million worth of private and public property.

The Presidential media men have a duty to explain to Nigerians how inspite of the technical defeat of terrorism the bandits and Boko Haram still control much of Nigeria by kidnapping tens and hundreds of Nigerians and holding them captives for ransom. Nigerians are eagerly waiting for presidential media men’s answer on these national questions.

