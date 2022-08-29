News Top Stories

No official resignation letter from Shekarau –NNPP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof Rufai AhmedAlkali, hasfaultedthe claims in some quarters that the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, wasworkingfor the presidential candidate of theAllProgressivesCongress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he (Kwankwaso) would step downattheappropriate time.

Alkali, who situated the claim to the members of the ruling APC, said that the party thrives in propaganda. According to him, the NNPPpresidentialcandidate hasbetterpoliticalcredentials than all, having been governor, senator, minister and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

He said the former Kano State governor is on the race because of his desire to change the cause of things in the country and not for personal aggrandisement. Alkali, who spoke with some journalists over the weekend, also said that there wasnoofficialresignationletter to the party from Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the NNPP senatorial candidate forKano Central Senatorial District.

There had been allegations of the former governor jettisoning his membership of NNPP. Fielding questions from journalists, Alkali spoke about the inclusiveness of NNPP. He said: “The NNPP is an inclusive party and we believe that no section of this countryshouldbeleftbehind. Whatever choice other parties make is their business. We are not an extension of the APC.”

Speaking onthecollapsed alliance talk between the NNPP and Labour Party, Prof Alkali said the initial discussion for alliance was held between a technical committee of three members each from the two parties, adding that the discussion was supposed to centre on how to forge the alliance around all elective offices.

He said the discussion never got to the party level as the Labour Party team came to the discussion with only one agenda to get Kwankwaso to step down from the presidential race for Peter Obi.

“We never said anything. But they were all over themedia. Theyhadonlyone agenda which was to have the presidency and to get our leader to step down. So, nothing else was discussed.

“Some of them said, yes, we know that Kwankwaso is popular and has followers and wide support.

But it is the turn of the South East. Whentheprocesswasstalled, they are the ones that went to town again to announce that the process had deadlocked. We did not say anything because we believe that when a process is stalled, it can still resume.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

