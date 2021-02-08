No Olympics targets for D’Tigers, D’Tigress

NBBF unveils plans for Tokyo Games

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has not given the national men and women basketball teams any target ahead of the next Tokyo Olympic Games but the NBBF is optimistic the squads have the capacity to even finish on the podium at the fiesta.

The women team, D’Tigress, have been handed a tough draw after they were put in the same section as world power houses, USA, France and host Japan in what pundits have dubbed the ‘Group of Death. The men’s team are also in a tough group which included Australia.

The NBBF vice president Babs Ogunade said the teams have their work cut out but they would be given all the support to excel at the tournament.

“We have not given them any target; we need not put them under pressure but every time our national teams step on the court, Nigerian should expect them to give their very best. A podium appearance won’t be a bad thing; in fact it will be fantastic.

“It’s a tough draw as expected at the Olympics, since the Olympics is not an inter-house sport, the very best come out to play at the Olympics, so were happy to be among the best, we’re also happy to be representing Nigeria and Africa. We are happy to have crossed that qualification hurdle and are now planning for the Olympics proper,” he said

