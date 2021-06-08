No one can cow me, says Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu has broken his silence on the recent memo by the Catholic Church banning him from speaking on political matters in the country as well as demoting his Adoration parish to a chaplaincy.

This is coming on the heels of an invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) summoning the priest to her Abuja office for interrogation.

The secret police, it was learnt, visited the ministry to drop the letter of invitation, though reports have it that they didn’t meet the cleric at the church premises. But in apparent reference to a letter written to him by the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga last week, whereby the Church rolled 10 rules the fiery priest must obey to continue with his Adoration Ministry, Mbaka, who has just returned from a one month suspension, in his Sunday message, declared that whoever thought he could gag him should have a rethink.

He fumed: “If you are the one sent to cow Father Mbaka, it’s a stupid assignment given to you because you can’t achieve it! You can’t do that job!” In one of the rules, the Bishop said:

“There shall be no partisan politics either by way of active engagement or by prophetic naming of candidates for positions of power.” Also, the Bishop converted the Adoration Ministry into a chaplaincy.

“The Adoration Minis try Enugu is to be recognised as a chaplaincy in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka. As a Catholic outfit of the Diocese of Enugu, it shall enjoy all the pastoral privileges of the Diocese of Enugu and is to be under the pastoral and managerial obligation of the same diocese.”

But in an angry reaction Mbaka said: “Whoever that was sent to close my mouth and watch while the poor masses suffer should tell whoever that sent him/ her that he can’t do the job because it’s impossible. You didn’t call me and you didn’t send me on this mission, I’m working for the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

“The Catholic Church is a prophetic Church so those who are dreaming that soon Mbaka will be quiet; you are wasting your time. “Woe betide you if you are the one sent on such satanic assignment,” Mbaka said.

Although details of why the DSS summoned the priest were not stated, it might not be unconnected with Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari government in recent times.

It would be recalled that the priest recently said God had rejected the President and unhappy with his leadership. Reacting to the summons in his Sunday message, Mbaka said: “I got a call on Thursday that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be ‘cowed down’ to Lilliputian. “The mother church is both a lamb and lion.

The Bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the just man do? “I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face.

I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yaradua. I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit. “If they are attacking me here and there, even from those that should save me, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us?

Only God can be God. I heard the (Adoration) security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter. If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change. I will not keep quiet

