NO ONE CAN STOP STOP MAY 29 INAUGURATION, SAYS BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described politicians demanding for an interim national government as irresponsible and mischievous people who do not mean well for the country.

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the warning issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) was a timely message for politicians plotting to thwart the inauguration of President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The statement read in part: “Like many Nigerians, we are surprised by the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS0 over a plot by some Nigerians to prevent the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect. “We are aware that a group of pro- testers under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement last week took to the streets to call on President Muham madu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.

“We however make bold to say that the President Buhari we know would not be part of any form of illegality especially as he had, on more than one occasion, maintained that Tinubu was the choice of the majority of Nigerians that voted on February 28.

“He has also been emphatic about his commitment to a smooth transi- tion and we are convinced that he won’t tolerate any unconstitutional act. “Buhari has proved to be a demo- crat by creating the necessary atmosphere for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do its job and had, before the election, urged the parties and their candidates to respect the choice of voters.

“We hope that those who security operatives have identified as holding meet- ings where options like violent mass protests against the outcome of the election were discussed would reconsider their action in national interest.

“Rather than indulge in mischief by sponsoring protests or seeking frivolous court injunctions, we urge aggrieved politicians to take their evidence, if there are any, to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.” BMO also expressed hope that the DSS and other security agencies would continue to live up to their constitutional mandate of protecting the country against any internal security threats.

In another development, BMO described the Buhari years as Nigeria’s era of manufacturing and industrialisation, going by data on the country’s manufacturing output from 1980s till date.

The group said that it is heart-warming that on President Buhari’s watch, Nigeria’s manufacturing output has moved up to $64.41bn, the highest in well over 40 years.

“Latest figures by a USA economic research platform, MacroTrend have shown that Nigeria’s manufacturing output stands at $64.41bn which is slightly over 14% of the country’s GDP and is 17.65% more than that of the previous years. “It is also the first time since 1981 that the manufacturing output will exceed the $60bn mark and also places Nigeria higher than Egypt at $62bn, South Africa ($49bn) and Morocco ($21bn)in the African chart. “When we look at the numbers, what we see is a reflection of the Buhari administration’s policy thrust since inception in 2015.

“For President Buhari, moving the country from consumption to production was never a mantra even though he had within his first full year in office assured Nigerians that his administration was determined to ensure that we move from over-reliance on imported goods to locally made products.

“The President gave the assurance while presenting the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly in December 2016, and in the course of his speech said ”we will patronise lo- cal entrepreneurs. We will promote the manufacturing powerhouses in Aba, Calabar, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Nnewi, Onitsha and Ota.’

“It was therefore not surprising that President Buhari backed up his pledge with Executive Order 003 of 2017 which mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) to give preference to local manufacturers of goods and service providers in procurement of goods and services.

“We make bold to say that this, alongside the ‘Ease of doing business’ initiative, as well as the President’s promise to give manufacturers improved access to foreign exchange, has ensured steady growth in the local production of goods and services in the country

“Yes, we know that there are still challenges in the sector but Nigerians are lucky to have an administration which continually shows the necessary political zeal to improve on infrastructure.

“We are optimistic that aside from what is being done on roads and bridges, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline when completed, will add more zest to local production in some parts of the country,” the group said.

