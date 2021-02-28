News

No one who witnessed civil war ‘ll beat drums of again –Lemmy Akakem

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Statesman and political leader in Imo State, Prince Lemmy Akakem, has condemned what he described as reckless threats and allusion to war by some ethnic champions across Nigeria.

 

Akakem said that only someone who did not witness the Nigerian civil war will make cheap references to war and threats of another civil war.

 

He said: “For some of us who witnessed the horrors of war during the Nigerian civil war, I will never in my life support or do anything to suggest or support for another war in Nigeria. There is no problem honest dialogue cannot resolve.”

 

Akakem advised that in crisis situations, young people should keep away from self-styled demagogues who take advantage of their youthful energy and passion, and talk them into lifetime errors. “I was just a boy when I joined the Biafran Army. I was rejected three times at the Biafran recruitment centre because I was too young.

 

Though I was sent away, I refused to go home; I wanted to join the Army at all cost. How could I go back home without shooting one bullet, when I had told my kinsmen I was off to the battle ground?

War was to most young Igbo men at the time, a noble course and the pictures painted by the Biafran propaganda machine did not give the average young man a true picture of what war was all about.

 

I learnt the horrors of war first hand and wished with all my heart that the war did not happen or at least that I went home when I was sent home from the recruitment centre”, Akakem narrated.

 

He continued: “When Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe addressed the Eastern Assembly in Enugu, he tried to explain the consequences of war, but he was shouted down. And Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu rose in his characteristic oratory, spoke and fired up the assembly.

 

At the time, it may seem the popular path to follow but the truth remains that if we try hard enough, we shall always find the path to peace.”

 

He recalled that by the time he returned from war, his father’s house had been burnt down, and the losses in human lives and properties were enormous. “So take a look at me now, I have 13 children and grandchildren, where will I take them to, and how far can I fight or run with them in the event of another outbreak of war?” Prince Akakem queried.

 

He called on the media and leaders of thought in Igboland and across Nigeria to rise to the occasion and deemphasize war and violence in our daily engagements and conversations.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

