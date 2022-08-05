News

No part of Kwara’s without our good impacts – AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said no part of the state is without the projects or beneficiaries of various programmes of the administration, whether in the road, potable water, healthcare, or social investment for the vulnerable. AbdulRazaq said residents can attest to the projects and programmes, adding that the impacts are felt and are without any propaganda. The governor spoke in Ilorin on Thursday as he handed over the keys to seven campaign vehicles that Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) purchased for the seven local government areas in the senatorial district. He commended the Senator and others for complementing his efforts to transform Kwara and serve the citizens better. “Let me congratulate Senator Lola Ashiru for adding to what we are doing in the State. The vehicles being donated will go a long way in our mobilization process,” the governor said.

 

Our Reporters

