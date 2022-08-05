No part of Kwara’s without our good impacts – AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said no part of the state is without the projects or beneficiaries of various programmes of the administration, whether in the road, potable water, healthcare, or social investment for the vulnerable. AbdulRazaq said residents can attest to the projects and programmes, adding that the impacts are felt and are without any propaganda. The governor spoke in Ilorin on Thursday as he handed over the keys to seven campaign vehicles that Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) purchased for the seven local government areas in the senatorial district. He commended the Senator and others for complementing his efforts to transform Kwara and serve the citizens better. “Let me congratulate Senator Lola Ashiru for adding to what we are doing in the State. The vehicles being donated will go a long way in our mobilization process,” the governor said.
Related Articles
e-transmission: We’re at crossroads – INEC laments
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is at a crossroad over the electronic transmission of election results in Anambra governorship and other subsequent elections. The National Assembly has refused to pass the electronic transmission of election results in the on-going amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, leaving the decision to INEC and […]
Counter-insurgency: 158 officers, soldiers face Court martial
The Military high command yesterday set up General Court Martial (GCM) at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to try 28 officers, and 130 soldiers for offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct. Inaugurating the GCM yesterday, Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed the readiness of the […]
Alleged organ harvest: Reprieve for Ekweremadu as court orders release of Nwamini’s biodata
Temporal relief came the way of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to release the official bio-data of David Nwamini to the applicants. Ekweremadu and his wife had in […]
