No part of Nigeria will suffer neglect –FG

The Federal Government has again promised that no part of the country will suffer neglect for reason of geographical location or political affiliation. The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who represented the President Muhammadu Buhari at the official inauguration and handover of an erosion control project at Sabon Gida village in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, made the promise yesterday.

Buhari expressed his government’s determination to continue with the implementation of policies, agreements and contracts directed at laying a solid foundation in the quest for a viral and prosperous nation. Governor Simon Lalong, Permanent Secretary in Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Hadiza Lawal, represented by the sponsor of the project and a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and the monarch of the area, Chief Bamaiyi Gosele, praised Buhari for completing the project.

Like this: Like Loading...