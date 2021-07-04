News Top Stories

No party congress in Kwara until all members are registered –Lai Mohammed

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, have been assured that there would be no party congress in the state until all members of the group are registered.

 

The Minister, who disclosed this at the commissioning of their Party’s Secretariat on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital, said he got the assurance from the National Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, while he briefed him (Buni) about the disenfranchisement of members loyal to him, claiming that they are more than members loyal to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq.

 

Mohammed admonished all the members to get fully prepared for the exercise and troop out enmasse for the registration whenever it commences.

 

The Minister described as puerile the allegation that he embezzled the fund meant for campaign during the 2019 elections, saying he single handedly raised the sum of N150m for the by-election of the House of Representatives Member, Raheem Ajuloopin, while N80m was spent, leaving a balance of N70m which people should ask Ajulo how the balance was spent.

 

Mohammed said he distributed 500 motorcycles and 20 vehicles during the 2019 campaign of the election of Governor Abdul- Razaq, aside funds he raised through friends and well wishers for the campaign, querying the insinuation that he did not contribute towards the campaign.

 

He said: “We did the 2019 campaign with our fund, including funds we raised from friends and well wishers. As a matter of fact, the Governor made no contribution to the party throughout the campaign.

 

“We were warned against picking AbdulRazaq as our candidate but we didn’t listen. We trusted him but he betrayed that trust we reposed in him. We will leave everything till election time for him to prove that he is stronger than us and whether he has more people than us.”

 

The Chairman of the party loyal to the Minister, Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa, lauded Lai Mohammed, leading the party to an unprecedented victory in the 2019 elections, urging members to continue to rally round him and prepare for the party registration and revalidation exercise in the state and three other states coming up soon.

