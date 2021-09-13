News

No pilgrims absconded in Jordan – Rev Pam

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), RevYakubuPam, hassaidnone of thepilgrimswho travelled to the Kingdom of Jordan for on pilgrimage absconded.

 

Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at the arrival of the last batch of pilgrims from Jordan, he said he was  happy for the success of exercise.

 

While noting that the last batch of pilgrims from Delta State made up of about 300 arrived safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Pam said the commission airlifted over 2,000 pilgrims from Plateau, Lagos, Delata, Benue, Enugu, Bauchi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The cleric described Jordan as a perfect example of a peaceful and United Nation where Moslems and Christians live in harmony irrespective of their religious differences

