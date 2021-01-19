No plan to impeach Diri – Bayelsa Assembly

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Tuesday dismissed reports making the round that the Assembly had perfected plans to impeach Governor Douye Diri maintaining that the report was unfounded and baseless.

Speaking at the Assembly complex in Yenagoa during a press briefing, the House Committee Chairman on Information, Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor constituency 2, disclosed that the 6th Assembly, led by Abraham Ngobere, has never thought and will never think of impeaching the governor. .

Porri said: “On the impeachment rumour being peddled against our governor, umbehalf of the 6th Assembly, under the leadership of Abraham Ngobere, we have never at any point contemplated carrying out any impeachment against the governor of Bayelsa State.

“As a matter of fact, the said impeachment plan is unfounded, fictitious and it is targeted at destroying the hard working 6th Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“There is no feud between the 6th Assembly and the Executive. As a matter of fact, the 6th Bayelsa State House of Assembly under the leadership of right honourable Abraham Ngobere is working very hard in patnership with the executive arm of the governmnent to bring development to our people and rumoours like this no doubt is targeted at disorganising us.”

Like this: Like Loading...