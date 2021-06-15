No plan to increase tuition fees –Provost

Provost of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Dr. Samuel Akintunde has denied the planned increase in the college’s tuition fee for students of the institution. He, however, advised the students’ union leaders not to betray the trust reposed in them by those who voted for them.

The Provost disclosed this during the inauguration of the newly-elected students’ union executive officers that would oversee the affairs of the body in the 2020/2021 academic session, where he asked the student leadership to exhibit transparency and accountability at all times.

Akintunde, while congratulating the new students’ union leaders, enjoined them to emulate their predecessors by ensuring that they embrace dialogue instead of confrontation when dealing with the management, staff and students on issues affecting them.

The Provost, who reiterated the importance of dialogue, saying “nothing can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace,” also disabused the minds of the students and members of the public on the rumour being peddled about planned increase of school fees.

He explained that the information, which had gone viral, especially on social media, did not represent the position of the college management, saying: “It is not true that we have increased tuition fees.

They are still in the old fees regime. So, if people tell you that Adeyemi College has increased school fees, do not believe the information. The new fee being orchestrated is not from the college management. It is the initiative of the students.”

Earlier, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Mr. Akinola, had expressed gratitude to management for providing the needed moral and financial support to the Division of Students’ Affairs, even as he thanked the MIS for providing technical assistance, which facilitated the smooth conduct of the students’ union election.

According to him, the use of electronic devices during elections in recent times has served a very laudable purpose, as it assisted the college in “overcoming challenges that are usually encountered in the past during the conduct of students’ union elections in the institution

