No plan to join APC, says Mimiko

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Mimiko, who was the national leader of the ZLP, said there was nothing attractive in the APC that would make him dump his party for the ruling party.

There were newspaper publications indicating that Mimiko would join APC in order to checkmate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who had been at loggerheads with President Muhammadu Buhari over the handling of national issues. Mimiko, who supported former Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, against Akeredolu in the October 10 election, was described by Akeredolu as his ‘bogus enemy’ in the run-up to the last governorship election in the state. Despite their political differences, the former governor, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr John Paul Akinduro, said partisan consideration was the least of his concerns now.

Mimiko said a situation where the nation was tottering on the precipice as a result of widespread insecurity; he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brink, and not some rumoured defection into another party. Pointedly, Akinduro said: “Mimiko’s supposed plan to defect to APC is a piece of fake news. “Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week or so to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring. “He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged; ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Hon. Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...