News

No plan to join APC, says Mimiko

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Mimiko, who was the national leader of the ZLP, said there was nothing attractive in the APC that would make him dump his party for the ruling party.

There were newspaper publications indicating that Mimiko would join APC in order to checkmate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who had been at loggerheads with President Muhammadu Buhari over the handling of national issues. Mimiko, who supported former Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, against Akeredolu in the October 10 election, was described by Akeredolu as his ‘bogus enemy’ in the run-up to the last governorship election in the state. Despite their political differences, the former governor, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr John Paul Akinduro, said partisan consideration was the least of his concerns now.

Mimiko said a situation where the nation was tottering on the precipice as a result of widespread insecurity; he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brink, and not some rumoured defection into another party. Pointedly, Akinduro said: “Mimiko’s supposed plan to defect to APC is a piece of fake news. “Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week or so to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring. “He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged; ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Hon. Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Arms proliferation fuelling banditry, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…deploys Special Forces, MOPOL units in Oyo   The worsening security situation in the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes, is fuelled by the “increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons”. This was as the IGP deployed Special Forces in Oyo, to quell tension arising from the […]
News

A’Ibom: APC stakeholders attack PDP over Akpabio

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have attacked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for calling on the Niger Delta Affairs minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio to step aside.   The PDP also insisted on forensic audit of finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Federal […]
News

Sowemimo, Yusuf: Constitution review exercise, jamboree

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Two senior lawyers, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) and Dr. Fassy Yusuf, have faulted the on-going Constitution Review exercise by the National Assembly. They described it as a jamboree, saying it is nothing but sheer waste of time and scarce resources. The lawyers in separate phone chat with Saturday Telegraph questioned the rationale behind the exercise […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica